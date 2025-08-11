Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot Set Photos Seemingly Confirm Big Plot Rumor

Set photos from the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot fit with a major rumor about the story. After 22 years away, Buffy is coming back, with a pilot episode ordered at Hulu, and Sarah Michelle Gellar reprising her role as the titular Slayer. She’ll be joined by a new vampire Slayer called Nova (played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong), as well as several other new cast members who’ll likely form part of the revival’s version of the Scooby Gang. With filming now underway on the pilot episode, fresh details are beginning to emerge as to what we can expect from the show’s return.

Notably, this includes a first look at Sarah Michelle Gellar herself [via Deuxmoi], who was on set in a red outfit – though it’s unconfirmed whether this was actually her in character as Buffy or not. It’s extremely exciting to see Gellar getting ready to reprise her role as Buffy, but even more interesting is another look at the L.A. set, with photos revealing a celebration taking place called “Sunnydale’s Vampire Weekend,” which is seemingly a festival of sorts dedicated to all things undead [h/t Slayerfestx98 on Instagram]. This basically confirms rumors that Sunnydale will indeed be back in the reboot.

Though not yet confirmed, rumors from DanielRPK had previously suggested that not only would the show be titled Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, but that the pilot would begin at an event named Vampire Weekend. The set photos very much seem to confirm the latter, though it remains to be seen exactly how Sunnydale returns. The report had stated that the town would be split between the newly rebuilt Sunnydale and the gritty old Sunnydale. What’s more, it was said that vampires themselves would emerge at the event, becoming the major threat for the new Slayer to deal with.

All of this makes a lot of sense, really. Sunnydale may have been destroyed, but nothing is gone forever, and indeed it had already returned in the comics too (though they presumably won’t be canon to the TV series). The rebooted show will be looking to reapture the feel of the original, and so having its own version of Sunnydale is hardly a surprise.

It will also likely allow the Hellmouth to return and play a part in the story in some way too. Again, that’s logical for the show’s story and setting, meaning it can remain in California where it can play on the juxtaposition of bright sunshine against the evil that lurks in the darkness. The only other known Hellmouth is in Cleveland, Ohio, and while it would’ve been plausible to have the series set there, sticking with Sunnydale means the show can stay true to its roots. For Buffy herself, it likely means the character having to return to her past and deal with the memories and trauma that come with it.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot has not yet been picked up for a full series, but the filming of the pilot is nonetheless an encouraging sign. If it’s of a quality that everyone involved is happy with then, given the popularity of the show, it should hopefully be enough to lead to that series order, meaning Sunnydale – and Gellar – will be back in an even bigger way.

All episodes of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer TV show are streaming on Hulu.