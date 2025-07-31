Buffy Reboot Reveals the New Slayer’s Name (and It’s Pretty Meaningful)

We may not know the title of Hulu’s upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, but we do know the name of the newest Slayer. As part of the announcement on Wednesday that Kingston Vernes had joined the Buffy reboot’s pilot, Deadline also revealed the name of Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s new Slayer. Her character, described as an introverted high-school student, is named Nova. Vernes, meanwhile, will play a character named Carson alongside Armstrong’s Nova; he’s described as a Junior Olympian and popular student at New Sunnydale Academy, whom Nova has a crush on and who starts noticing Nova after a life-changing event.

We also know that the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is not expected to be named after Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summers, although her character will appear in a mentor role for Nova. In the photos Gellar shared from the table read for the pilot episode, the title of the series was carefully hidden so as not to spoil the title reveal just yet. This could be because the project only has a pilot order at this stage. Hulu has not officially given it the greenlight. However, it wouldn’t entirely be surprising if the series is titled Nova the Vampire Slayer since, up until Deadline‘s report, details surrounding Armstrong’s character have remained under wraps.

Buffy‘s “New” Vampire Slayer Has a Meaningful Name

What’s most interesting about the new Slayer’s name is that “nova” is Latin for “new.” While Buffy activated all potential Slayers in the series finale of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the new series looks like it’ll focus mainly on Armstrong’s new Slayer, taking over the reins from Buffy. That doesn’t mean it won’t include other Slayers, though, as in the original series. Earlier this month, the pilot added five more actors to its growing cast: Faly Rakotohavana, Ava Jean, Sarah Bock, Daniel Di Tomasso, and Jack Cutmore-Scott. While none have been revealed as a fellow new Slayer, it wouldn’t be surprising if the series brought in at least one more Slayer to play off of Armstrong’s Nova, much like Kendra Young and Faith Lehane with Buffy in the original series.

The Eternals director Chloé Zhao is directing the Buffy reboot’s pilot, and working closely with Gellar and writing duo Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. Gail Berman, who worked on the original series, is also on board for the reboot and will serve as an executive producer. Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon is not involved in the reboot after multiple allegations that were brought against the writer and director in recent years. Although Gellar has shown interest in bringing back characters from the original series, she is the only actor confirmed to reprise their role from the original show. This could, and probably will, change if Hulu gives the project a series order once the pilot has wrapped.

Before fans get ready to head to New Sunnydale Academy with Nova and her schoolmates, they can stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff series, Angel, on Hulu and become reacquainted with the Hellmouth.