‘Buffy’ Reboot: New Showrunner Comments for First Time, Teases a Brand-New Slayer

Last week, during the height of San Diego Comic-Con, news broke that a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was in the works, featuring a woman of color taking on the titular role. Creator Joss Whedon would be serving as an executive producer on the new edition, with Monica Owusu-Breen appointed as the new showrunner.

Since the announcement, some fans have embraced the news, excited by the idea of a new Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Then again, there have been many online that have made it clear that they don’t want a “new Buffy,” and have been vocal in their disapproval.

In the wake of the mixed reactions, Owusu-Breen took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message about her undying love for the original Buffy series, and made it clear that she’s going to do Whedon’s work justice.

“For some genre writers it’s Star Wars,” Owusu-Breen wrote. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer is my Star Wars. Before I became a writer, I was a fan. For seven seasons, I watched Buffy Summers grow up, find love, kill that love. I watched her fight, and struggle and slay.

“There is only one Buffy. One Xander, one Willow, Giles, Cordelia, Oz, Tara, Kendra, Faith, Spike, Angel… They can’t be replaced. Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to. But here we are, twenty years later… And the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer…. And that’s all I can say.”

As of now, 20th Century Fox is producing the new series, with a network yet to be attached. However, if the enormous following of Buffy is any indication, it’s doesn’t seem that finding a home would be that difficult. The original series aired on The WB, which has since become known as The CW.

No matter where it lands, it sounds like the show’s creators are doing everything they can to stay true to the spirit of the series we all love.

