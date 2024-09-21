Buffy the Vampire Slayer Coming to Free Streaming Just in Time for Halloween

Halloween is just around the corner and one of the most popular horror-adjacent shows of all time is about to make a big streaming move. Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the iconic series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, has been readily available to stream for some time. The entire series is currently available to watch on Hulu, which obviously requires a subscription in order to watch. However, in just a couple of weeks, Buffy is going to be made available to stream without paying a cent.

Tubi recently announced all of the new shows and movies that will be added to its lineup in the month of October, and that list included Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Starting on September 27th, the beloved series will make its way to Tubi where anyone can hop on to watch for free. Like Pluto TV or Freevee, Tubi is a completely free streaming service that simply puts ads into all of its movies and TV shows.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is being added to Tubi's lineup alongside other hit shows like Hell on Wheels and Sanford and Son. What makes this all so exciting for Buffy, though, is its addition being so close to Halloween. Just as spooky season is getting into full swing, fans can dive deep into the world of vampires and slayers.

Gellar has had a steady and fruitful career in Hollywood for years now, but for many, she will always be Buffy. The series, which ran for seven seasons, has cemented its place pop culture history and continues to attract new fans each year.

During a WhoWhatWear video last year, Gellar was asked about the pieces of Buffy's wardrobe and items from the show's set that she ended up holding onto when the series wrapped.

"We used to say: 'When the boots went on, you know the fighting was going to happen,'" Gellar explained. "I still have a pair of those boots in my house that I still fit into." She added, "What did I keep from my Buffy wardrobe? ... I wish I would have understood to keep more of it – not that necessarily that was an option because the studios like to take it back, but you don't realize the sentimental importance that you'd have on something like that later." She admitted, "A lot of times at the end of an episode you're so sick of looking at an outfit that you don't always take it – again, if the option was available." The actor went on to say that she's more likely to take things home now that she has more experience in the industry. "Now I don't make that mistake anymore," she shared.