Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Reveals She Uses Show's Props as Halloween Decorations

✖

Whenever a big movie or long-running TV series ends, stars have to answer the question of what they decided to -- or wish they had -- taken away from the set. Apparently for Alyson Hannigan and Buffy the Vampire Slayer the answer is, a lot of stuff. But don't worry; you can see it if you drop her place at Halloween. From fake graves to the skeletons from The Master's lair -- those, apparently, are really delicate after 20 years -- she is decked out for the spooky season with bona fide props from one of the biggest cult-classic TV shows of all time.

While her own personal memories of the Buffy Halloween episodes are kind of sketchy -- she said the show always kind of felt like Halloween anyway -- the props have been with her for almost 20 years. That's a lot of foot traffic, and a lot of neighborhood kids who probably had no idea that they were trick-or-treating through fragments of TV history.

"I got a lot of stuff from Buffy," Hannigan told People. "I have a lot of the graveyard stuff. So that is a lot of my Halloween decorations. I have a lot of Buffy props that help decorate our house for Halloween, which is very cool because our graveyard is real spooky. It’s pretty awesome."

"Some of it is getting real old," Hannigan added. "They gave me the skeletons that they would actually have in the Master’s lair and stuff, and they look really authentic. But boy, are they crumbly now. We have to be super, super careful about bringing them out. They’re over 20 years old now!"

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a series created by Joss Whedon and based on the movie of the same name, ran from 1997 until 2003. In the series, Buffy *Sarah Michelle Gellar) is a Slayer, one in a long line of young women chosen to seek out and destroy vampires, demons and other forces of darkness. Unlike her predecessors, Buffy establishes a group of supportive friends who aids her in her battles with evil, including Willow, played by Hannigan. The actress, who also appeared in American Pie early in the series' run, made Willow one of the most memorable characters in the series -- so much so that in the years since Buffy ended, Willow has been a frequent lead character in tie-in comic books and the like.

You can binge the series now on Hulu with a subscription.