Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Her Goal for Buffy Reboot (And Fans Will Be Thrilled)

Sarah Michelle Gellar has offered fresh details about her vision for the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, outlining key creative directions during a recent appearance at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival (via Vanity Fair). This highly anticipated revival, set to continue the story of the iconic Slayer on Hulu, sees Gellar not only reprising her beloved role as Buffy Summers but also serving as an executive producer. She is working closely with a creative team that includes acclaimed director Chloé Zhao, who is helming the pilot, and showrunners Lilla and Nora Zuckerman. With newcomer Ryan Kiera Armstrong already cast as a new Slayer poised to fight alongside Buffy, Gellar’s latest comments from the festival provide fans an exciting glimpse into how the series aims to honor its rich legacy while forging a distinct path for a new generation, addressing both long-held fan expectations and contemporary themes.

“It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original,” Gellar stated at the festival. “We will try to find a balance between new and old characters.” This choice towards a lighter tone will likely be welcomed by fans who recall the increasingly heavy and sometimes grim atmosphere of Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s concluding seasons. “My dream is to bring back everyone who has died,” she continued. “But space will have to be made for new stories as well.”

The suggestion of resurrecting Buffy’s fallen comrades is an enticing prospect. Characters like Tara Maclay (Amber Benson), Anya Jenkins (Emma Caulfield), or even Joyce Summers (Kristine Sutherland) remain beloved, and their potential return, however improbable in some cases, opens up a world of narrative possibilities. This desire underscores the reboot’s commitment to both honoring Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s rich history and signals a deep respect for the emotional investment fans have in these characters.

“One of the surprising aspects of Buffy is that it’s always been a crossover series,” Gellar also said about the revival’s thematic direction. “We’re trying to figure out how to modernize the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media. What we want to explore are the space-time boundaries that affect society today.” The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer ran for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003 and also spawned the successful spinoff Angel.

The Long Road to Buffy’s Revival

For many years following the conclusion of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar consistently stated her lack of interest in revival pitches. Her decision to return for the revival came after Oscar-winning director Zhao presented a concept for a continuation of the Slayer’s story. This approach, focusing on Buffy’s current circumstances, resonated with Gellar, who jumped onboard of the project. During the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, Gellar reiterated Zhao’s importance for the project. “For so many years, I said no to a possible return of the series,” Gellar explained. “I didn’t want to reintroduce something we had already seen. I waited for the right time to come. Then Chloé, a big Buffy fan, proposed the project to me, and I accepted. The gestation was long. It’s been three years, and we’re still working on it.”



Gellar also used the festival to reflect on the changes in Hollywood since the original show aired. “I was very lucky,” she said. “Back then, social media didn’t exist. A young, famous actor experienced it in a completely different way than in modern times. I didn’t feel the pressure that today’s actors feel, who are asked to constantly post content and do silly dances on TikTok.”

All seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel are currently available on Hulu. There’s still no production date for the revival’s pilot.

