Jessie Co-Star Peyton List Breaks Silence on Cameron Boyce’s Death

Cameron Boyce, perhaps best known for his role as Luke Ross on the Disney Channel series Jessie died in his sleep Saturday night, his death caused by a seizure brought on by an “ongoing medical condition” that he was being treated for. As the entertainment world mourns the passing of the 20-year-old actor, his Jessie co-star Peyton List is now opening up about his passing in a heartfelt message on social media.

“Cameron… the boy whose contagious laugh I can still hear. The boy who left everyone feeling hopeful and full of love,” List, who played Boyce’s character’s older sister on Jessie. “He was younger than me but taught me how to spread love and kindness more than anyone that has ever been in my life. He lifted everyone around him and inspired/pushed me to be a better person than I ever would have been without his guidance, patience, and love.”

“I can barely see my eyes anymore from crying so hard,” List continued. “Cameron, I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always. There’s a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you. I will never stop talking about you.”

List goes on to write that her children will hear about Boyce and that she wishes she could hug him one last time.

“My heart is broken, and I’ve never hurt this bad,” List writes. “Your sister forever and always, Peyton.”

On Sunday, Boyce’s family confirmed that the actor had died in his sleep on Saturday night.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” the statement read in part. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother,” the statement continued.