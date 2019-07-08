Fans Pay Tribute to Cameron Boyce’s Final Birthday Photo

In the wake of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce‘s death on Sunday, fans have flocked to his Jessie co-star Karan Brar’s Instagram page to share condolences and pay tribute to the actor on a post commemorating Boyce’s birthday just over a month ago.

Back on May 28, Brar shared a photo of Boyce on what would be his final birthday. The photo features a smiling Boyce holding up a plate of pancakes with a birthday candle in them while Brar, who played Boyce’s on-screen younger brother in Jessie, shared a touching caption at the time about how much Boyce meant to him. The pair had, along with Boyce’s Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything co-star Sophie Reynolds had become roommates on May 14.

“I love you. You’re the greatest brother I could’ve ever asked for, and I will forever feel lucky to have you in my life,” Brar wrote at the time. “Happy birthday. That’s all. (Think you can tell Cam’s better at sappy posts than I am).”

However, now that news of Boyce’s death has spread, fans have taken to leaving comments on the post sharing not only their grief at Boyce’s passing, but condolences for Brar and those who knew Boyce as well.

“Deep prayers for all of you!” one fan wrote. “Stay strong for Cameron.”

“So sorry for your loss Karan, you’re not going through this alone we are here with you,” another commented along with a broken heart and sad face emoji.

Some fans didn’t leave specific comments, but shared emojis — many with sad faces or tears — as well as hearts to convey their feeling of loss.

On Sunday morning, Boyce’s family confirmed that the actor had died in his sleep with the cause of death being a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition he was being treated for. No additional details about his death or the medical condition were provided.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” his family said in a statement. “We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Best known for his role on Disney Channel’s Jessie, Boyce also starred as Cruella de Vil’s son, Carlos, in the Descendants franchise. The third film in the series, completed prior to Boyce’s death, will debut on August 2nd. Outside of his work for Disney, Boyce appeared in Adam Sandler’s Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.