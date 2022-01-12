Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show’s new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that “new beginnings” will be the main theme for the season (get it?).

Missick stars as Judge Lola Carmichael in the series which focused on the day-to-day happenings inside a courthouse and followed the lives of the judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles. In the same instagram Live conversation where she confirmed a spring premiere, Missick teased that “something dramatic happens at the courthouse and somebody might not make it” in the new episodes.

“‘All Rise’ has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two,” Tina Perry, president of OWN said in a statement (via Variety). “Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation. A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that ‘All Rise’ will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” Brett Paul, president of Warner Bros. Television added. “Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the ‘All Rise’ team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”

In addition to the 20-episode third season, OWN will also air the first two seasons of the series ahead of the premiere of the new episodes. HBO Max and Hulu have nabbed up the streaming rights to the show as well.

One major reason that All Rise likely found new life on OWN is because of Hollywood consolidation. Warner Bros. Television is the production company for the series and the Oprah Winfrey Network is a subsidiary of Discovery, a pair previously confirmed to become one in the not too distant future. AT&T announced last year they will sell WarnerMedia to Discovery, resulting in another media merger in Hollywood.