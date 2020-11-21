Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Carl Weathers Responds to Nearly Every Fan Tweet
The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 12: The Seige," was extra special as it was directed by Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers. This marks the star's first time helming an episode of the Disney+ series. Weathers has already received a lot of praise on social media. Being the kind man that he is, the actor/director has also taken the time to respond to all of the nice messages about his episode with his classic #BePeace message and sometimes even more.
When asked to share what he's most excited about for season two by ET Canada, Weathers answered, "Well, of course, the episode I directed! [Laughs] The episode I directed, in our schedule, was episode 4."
"It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers previously shared with Breakfast Television Toronto. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered." Weathers' television directing credits also include episodes of Sheena and Hawaii Five-0.
You can check out some (not all, because he's replied to nearly everyone!) of Weathers' Twitter responses below:
Well Deserved Flattery
prevnext
Wow! You flatter yours truly. Much appreciated! #BePeace https://t.co/zRA7buqM4y— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 20, 2020
Positive Reviews
prevnext
Much appreciated review. #BePeace https://t.co/0YU7pOpPgj— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 20, 2020
Warming Hearts
prevnext
Your comments filled yours truly’s heart. Thank you. #BePeace https://t.co/nblestmbZp— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 20, 2020
Action Jackson
prevnext
He’s baaacccck! #BePeace https://t.co/5VX66VmSqC— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 20, 2020
Spreading Love
prevnext
Appreciate your kind words. #BePeace https://t.co/Y3aO0CEFZU— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 20, 2020
Baby Yoda Forever
prevnext
Gotta love the baby. #BePeace https://t.co/j7swaFXbC2— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 20, 2020
BTS Facts
prevnext
Yes....and it was eaten. #BePeace https://t.co/W3LyclaZA4— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 20, 2020
#BePeace
prev
#TheMandalorin episode 12, “The Siege” is a joyously #StarWars kind of ride. Yours truly is grateful to Jon Favreau for the opportunity to direct this offering! Thanks to all cast and to the amazing crew and to Disney. #BePeace #GreefKarga pic.twitter.com/A9v4EZmk9C— Carl Weathers (@TheCarlWeathers) November 20, 2020