Star Wars: The Mandalorian Director Carl Weathers Responds to Nearly Every Fan Tweet

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, "Chapter 12: The Seige," was extra special as it was directed by Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers. This marks the star's first time helming an episode of the Disney+ series. Weathers has already received a lot of praise on social media. Being the kind man that he is, the actor/director has also taken the time to respond to all of the nice messages about his episode with his classic #BePeace message and sometimes even more.

When asked to share what he's most excited about for season two by ET Canada, Weathers answered, "Well, of course, the episode I directed! [Laughs] The episode I directed, in our schedule, was episode 4."

"It came about because I got down to my knees and begged Jon Favreau, 'Please, please, please, let me direct an episode,'" Weathers previously shared with Breakfast Television Toronto. "And he said, 'If we have a Season 2, we'll take a look at doing that.' And true to his word, he came through, he delivered." Weathers' television directing credits also include episodes of Sheena and Hawaii Five-0.

You can check out some (not all, because he's replied to nearly everyone!) of Weathers' Twitter responses below: