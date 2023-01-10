Carnival Row Season 2: Prime Video Releases Trailer for Final Season

It's been more than three years since the first season of Carnival Row arrived on Prime Video, but on February 17th, the second season for the fantasy-drama series arrives and now, there's a new trailer for what will be the final season of the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne starring series. The new trailer, released on Monday, sets up for a final conflict between the mythical fae and humans that inhabit the world of the series, "with humans and fae-folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row." You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

Carnival Row first debuted in August 2019 and had already been renewed for a second season even before its debut. However, that was before COVID-19. Production had to be shut down in the wake of the pandemic and there were a number of behind-the-scenes changes as well as additional delays with production on the series finally wrapping up in September 2021.

What is Carnival Row about?

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row.

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel's Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), Jim Dunn (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row, on which the project is based, appeared on the very first installment of The Black List in 2005.

The final season of Carnival Row debuts on February 17th on Prime Video.