Cartoon Network Ends Original Animation Program (And One Creator Isn’t Happy)

Throughout the history of Cartoon Network, the cable network has created countless original series over the decades that have resonated with fans. Series such as The Powerpuff Girls, Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Codename: Kids Next Door, and many others don’t just have their network in common; they have a specific umbrella under which they were all introduced. The Cartoon Cartoons banner was used to bring forth original series for Cartoon Network since it first started in 1997, ending its original run in 2004. Now, the latest iteration of Cartoon Cartoons has ended, and one animator isn’t too thrilled to see it make its curtain call.

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For those who might not know, Cartoon Cartoons was resurrected by Cartoon Network earlier this year, released as a YouTube series that highlighted original projects from fresh animators. The shorts themselves were released one at a time weekly, with thirty released in total in 2026. Ranging from shorts like “A For Angel,” “Scaredy Cat,” “Unravel,” and many more, the Cartoon Network brand released its final installment on August 17th. While many fans might be saddened to learn that no new shorts are being released on the YouTube channel for the foreseeable future, one creator in particular has shared their story of how their animated segment was seemingly abandoned and is still looking for answers as to why. You can check out the Cartoon Cartoons shorts below.

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Spirit Link is M.I.A.

Warner Bros

In a new social media post from animator Andre LaMilza, the creator confirmed that not only did his animated short, Spirit Link, not air as part of the Cartoon Network series of videos, but he had spent six years trying to figure out why. Specifically, LaMilza said, “Now that Cartoon Network shorts have finished airing, it saddens me that my short Spirit Link was left out. I’ve spent six years trying to find out why, but was always ghosted. I found out it wasn’t even planned to air with the others. I just want to share the hard work of everyone who worked on it. I have no ill will toward any people in particular; after the mergers, I don’t think anyone can be blamed. I don’t think I’m being ghosted intentionally.”

If LaMilza’s name sounds familiar, it should, as the animator has been a part of several big-name animated series. In recent years, Andre has worked on Ben 10, Invincible, We Baby Bears, and Urkel Save Santa, to name a few. Considering the ties that LaMilza had with Cartoon Network thanks to several of these projects, it’s anyone’s guess as to what transpired with Spirit Link. Warner Bros Discovery has yet to release an official statement as to the status of the animated short in lieu of LaMilza’s pleas.

Via Andre LaMilza social media