Cartoon Network Explains Logo Rebrand

Cartoon Network explained their big brand refresh this week. As more eyeballs hit the channel as a result of the larger Warner Bros. Discovery restructuring, the company has to forge a new path ahead. Senior Vice President of creative and design for Cartoon Network, Jacob Escobedo spoke to AdWeek's Mollie Cahillane about the changes. Traditionally, the channel has employed a CMYK color palette, but things are broadening out with this new refresh. In the comments, the sap took aim at those rumors of Cartoon Network's demise and singled out the new direction for the different programming blocks. Warner Bros. Discovery is targeting a wider family audience and girls with some of these decisions. It will be interesting to see how that proceeds. Check out some of the comments down below.

"We decided to peel back all the layers of our branding," Escobedo said. "We were up against a lot of strange press saying Cartoon Network was dying or that it was dead. With this new packaging and the content that we're rolling out in 2023, it shows that we're very much alive and that we're a vibrant, fun brand that has a lot going on."

"While trying to expand all our content, it brings new challenges," Escobedo said. "How does Harry Potter fit with Teen Titans? How does this content live together? This split-screen was a fun device for us to mess around with… We're going after a wider audience. We're going after girls, we're going after family, a much broader fanbase."

"We wanted the palette to just feel inclusive," Escobedo said. "Signifying inclusivity."

Not that long ago, Variety spoke to CN President Michael Ouweleen about the future of the channel. Different demographics are absolutely key for their next phase. "When I joined the network [in 1996], to our minds it wasn't a kid network, it was an animation network. We said it was for a psychographic, not a demographic. The best animation works on a couple levels and works for a couple of different audiences at once. And I think that's where Cartoon Network proper is coming back around to. The remit I think for us now is to go back to being the best animation across Cartoon and Adult Swim, and serve the audience that is still there, starting on linear, which is adult."

