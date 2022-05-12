Cartoon Network Supports Leah Jeffries After Percy Jackson Casting Backlash

✖

Cartoon Network offered their support of Percy Jackson star Leah Jeffries in a new post. Fans got news of a new trio consisting of the young actress, Aryan Simhadri and Walker Scobell this week. Predictably, there was some backlash in fandom spaces about her casting. Jeffries might not look how some members of this community thought Annabeth Chase should. The Warner Bros. fandom stepped in and offered their support to the actress. But, they are far from the only ones to do so. Other stars chimed in, along with Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson's creator. In a long letter to fans, he reiterated the creative team's choice to have Jeffries in the role. The hashtag #LeahIsOurAnnabeth trended on social media as a lot of the fandom rallied behind the young Black actress in the face of the behavior of their fellow fans. Check out what Cartoon Network had to say right here.

"This post is specifically for those who have a problem with the casting of Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase. It's a shame such posts need to be written, but they do. First, let me be clear I am speaking here only for myself," Riordan said on his website. "These thoughts are mine alone. They do not necessarily reflect or represent the opinions of any part of Disney, the TV show, the production team, or the Jeffries family."

"The response to the casting of Leah has been overwhelmingly positive and joyous, as it should be. Leah brings so much energy and enthusiasm to this role, so much of Annabeth's strength. She will be a role model for new generations of girls who will see in her the kind hero they want to be," the creator mused.

"If you have a problem with this casting, however, take it up with me. You have no one else to blame. Whatever else you take from this post, we should be able to agree that bullying and harassing a child online is inexcusably wrong," he added. "As strong as Leah is, as much as we have discussed the potential for this kind of reaction and the intense pressure this role will bring, the negative comments she has received online are out of line. They need to stop. Now."

