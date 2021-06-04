Regular Show Trends As Cartoon Network Fans Debate Their Favorites

Regular Show fans have the show trending as social media debates Cartoon Network’s Mount Rushmore. If you’re not familiar with the sports world framing device, it’s just a weird way for you to choose your favorite four of a certain category. My Mixtapez decided to toss a grenade onto the timeline by picking Steven Universe, Regular Show, The Wonderful World of Gumball, and Adventure Time. A fine list, but also lacking in any of the formative cartoons that got the network its start. Things like Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Powerpuff Girls, and Ed Edd, and Eddy were all mentioned by fans on the platform. There is certainly an argument for those earlier shows to be included as well. Without their massive success there are none of these programs dominating the airwaves years later.

All bangers actually. Regular Show and Adventure Time were so good back then to watch. https://t.co/CZ1UJNYZtz — sixs (@sixsz_) June 4, 2021

Comicbook.com talked to J.G. Quintel before the series ended and he seemed to really appreciate how people loved Regular Show.

"It's been a long run and with something like 264 episodes, we were getting to the point where were like 'we can't do that, already done that'. We've done so many stories and also I know for a fact that all television shows end. That's inevitable," he explained. "The fact that we ran, along with Adventure Time at this point, as their longest-running show it was bound to happen sooner than later."

