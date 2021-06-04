Regular Show Trends As Cartoon Network Fans Debate Their Favorites
Regular Show fans have the show trending as social media debates Cartoon Network’s Mount Rushmore. If you’re not familiar with the sports world framing device, it’s just a weird way for you to choose your favorite four of a certain category. My Mixtapez decided to toss a grenade onto the timeline by picking Steven Universe, Regular Show, The Wonderful World of Gumball, and Adventure Time. A fine list, but also lacking in any of the formative cartoons that got the network its start. Things like Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Powerpuff Girls, and Ed Edd, and Eddy were all mentioned by fans on the platform. There is certainly an argument for those earlier shows to be included as well. Without their massive success there are none of these programs dominating the airwaves years later.
All bangers actually.
Regular Show and Adventure Time were so good back then to watch. https://t.co/CZ1UJNYZtz— sixs (@sixsz_) June 4, 2021
Comicbook.com talked to J.G. Quintel before the series ended and he seemed to really appreciate how people loved Regular Show.
"It's been a long run and with something like 264 episodes, we were getting to the point where were like 'we can't do that, already done that'. We've done so many stories and also I know for a fact that all television shows end. That's inevitable," he explained. "The fact that we ran, along with Adventure Time at this point, as their longest-running show it was bound to happen sooner than later."
What are your top 4 Cartoon Network shows? Let us know in the comments!
Regular Show is trending best time to show one of my favorite moments pic.twitter.com/FHKCrTsK8T— 🌸Fluffy Ninja🔪 (@FluffyNinja7) June 4, 2021
Regular Show is trending👀 pic.twitter.com/X9oos5xx9H— I Can’t Believe Frankoon Caused All This Mess! (@thefrankoon) June 4, 2021
Ed Edd n Eddy— Nate (@nateunlocked) June 4, 2021
Regular Show
OG Teen Titans
Grim adventures of Billy and Mandy pic.twitter.com/yB6bCSMbfy
Regular Show is trending, so here's Pizza King. pic.twitter.com/0BUfytCsZZ— Red Derp (@RedDerpMan) June 4, 2021
Maturity is realizing Regular Show was better than Adventure Time— Mr. NELLSON (@DellNellson) June 3, 2021
Regular Show is trending on the top of Twitter, I see. For those that missed this show when it aired, WATCH IT OR YOU’RE FIRED!
Also, Benson is the best. pic.twitter.com/eIT6M3cyKA— Stormy (ft. The Future Empress Daisy) (@StormTheArtist) June 4, 2021
Nah
Powerpuff Girls
Dexter's Lab
Courage
Samurai Jack
I like Regular Show and Gumball, but never GOAT imo https://t.co/YVeYKIs0Gu— ROK 😷 ✊🏿 Ultimate Showdown. Ready...Go! (@blessROKk) June 4, 2021
Ben 10 was not better than Regular show I’m sorry 😭😭😭 https://t.co/jYtfYez1b5— 100RAQ GENERAL 🔱🕊. (@roddinero2x) June 4, 2021