We Baby Bears Returns to Cartoon Network with Special Guests Anderson Paak and Willow Smith

We Baby Bears is finally coming back to Cartoon Network today with brand new adventures. At 10 am. ET/PT, Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear are going to light up your TV screens. Our three favorite bears aren't alone either, they'll be joined by Anderson .Paak, Willow Smith, and The Linda Lindas. We Baby Bears is no stranger to musical guest stars. All sorts of fun performers like Young M.A. and Toby Fox have also appeared on the Cartoon Network favorite. For over a year now, viewers have been delighted by the adventures of the young trio and their new adventures promise to be just as full of wonder and music. We've got some episode descriptions down below and a synopsis for the series!

Cartoon Network describes the show: "We Baby Bears features the Baby Bears on their search for a place they can settle down and fit into," Cartoon Network's description for the new series reads. "Each episode transports them into vibrant and colorful worlds, where they befriend legions of familiar fairytale faces. During their nonstop crusade, they are faced with the decision to stay or to continue on their journey for a permanent abode they can call home."

What Happens in The New We Baby Bears Episodes?

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

"Triple T Tiger Lilies"

Synopsis : The Triple T Tigers visit Glitterwood Forest along with their amazing tigerlilies. Unica and the bears attempt to grow their own tigerlily, But short cuts and bad decisions soon result in disaster.

: The Triple T Tigers visit Glitterwood Forest along with their amazing tigerlilies. Unica and the bears attempt to grow their own tigerlily, But short cuts and bad decisions soon result in disaster. Guest Stars: Anderson .Paak, Willow Smith, (.Paak's son, Soul Anderson, also plays a role in the episode.)

"The Big Bloom" (The Glitterwood Rocks arc finale!)

Synopsis : Unica and the bears prepare to rock out in order to help the Grand Magnolia Tree bloom.

: Unica and the bears prepare to rock out in order to help the Grand Magnolia Tree bloom. Guest Stars: Willow Smith, The Linda Lindas

Cartoon Network Excited About Bringing The Bears Back

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

With the success of We Bare Bears, it was very fun to see Cartoon Network quickly announce We Baby Bears in quick succession. Manny Hernandez is in the director's chair this time around and his passion for music is well-documented in the series. Check out what some of the decision makers over at the channel had to say about the new era of the Bear siblings.

"Manny's admiration for anime and music come to life in this fresh new expansion of a beloved franchise," said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics (GKYAC), as part of the announcement. "The spectacular landscapes and musical inspirations transform this new series into an unforgettable journey for all We Bare Bears' fans and beyond. And did I mention they are baby bears!"

Are you tuning-in for We Baby Bears? Let us know in the comments down below!