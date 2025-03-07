CB Panel: How Was the Daredevil: Born Again Premiere?

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments about Daredevil: Born Again down below!

This week, Marvel Studios released the first two episodes of the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+. The show, which resumes the story set up in Netflix’s cancelled Daredevil series, returns fans to Hell’s Kitchen and our favorite masked protector, Daredevil/Matt Murdock. Many of the original stars of Netflix’s take, including Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Hensen’s Foggy Nelson, and Jon Bernthal as Punisher/Frank Castle, return as well as Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who reprised his role in the MCU in Hawkeye and Echo. Fans had high expectations for the show and the reception hasn’t quite hit the Bullseye they hoped it would.

The biggest takeaway from Daredevil: Born Again was from the first few minutes of the show, where it delivers a huge death nobody saw coming. Of course, many applaud the show’s commitment to subverting viewers’ expectations and taking a big risk so early into the premiere. Others, on the other hand, feel upset given who bites the bullet and their impact on the series. Either way, it certainly made fans curious as to how the show will handle itself if it continues to go that way, especially since a second season is already in the works.

Other areas that fans have talked about are the fight scenes which, while brutal, look a little unnatural due to the CGI blood. The R-rated action has been a staple of the series and, with Echo amping the violent factor, some are looking for that same satisfaction in Daredevil: Born Again. Another one is how the series will connect more into the MCU, as the show forgoes the Daredevil/She-Hulk romance teased in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law yet mentioned characters like Spider-Man. Plus, Daredevil is rumored to show up in Avengers: Doomsday, so there could be connections to the blockbuster.

What did you think about Daredevil: Born Again‘s premiere episodes? Will you be watching the next episodes? Did you watch the original Netflix series? Does it live up to the hype? Let us know in the comments below!

