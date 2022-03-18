Fan-Favorite CBS Show Takes Over Netflix Streaming Charts

We routinely write about the most popular content on Netflix via their own streaming metrics and what third-party tracker Nielsen tells us, but that is typically about their original content. One update this week from Nielsen paints a major picture about how popular one of the acquired TV shows is on the platform, the CBS police procedural, NCIS. According to Nielsen for the week of February 14th to February 20th, the series was streamed over 856 million minutes on the service, making it the most popular piece of acquired media on a streamer in that time frame and the #6 TV show across all streaming content.

In comparison to the other titles that dominated the streaming charts, Netflix’s Inventing Anna was the most popular TV series with 3.2 billion minutes streamed in that same week. Love Is Blind was in second place with 1.4 billion minutes streamed and Ozark clocked in at the third position with 1.083 billion minutes streamed. Amazon Prime Video’s Reacher was the #4 most popular TV series with 935 million minutes streamed and Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias clocked in at #5 with 898 million minutes streamed. The only movie with more minutes streamed than NCIS in that same timeframe was Disney’s .

Videos by ComicBook.com

NCIS, currently in its 19th season, has recently made headlines for a surprising departure after longtime series star Mark Harmon left the show after over 400 episodes. Harmon had previously only signed on for a limited role in the show’s 19th season, leaving the door open for him to return in a few episodes.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” showrunner Steven D. Binder said back when Harmon’s departure was announced. In the statement, he also hinted that a return is possible, if Harmon wants to do it. “Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So, regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”