Daisy Ridley and James McAvoy Join Celebrity Bake Off

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star Daisy Ridley and X-Men and His Dark Materials star James McAvoy have joined the cast of The Great Celebrity Bake Off, a celebrity edition of the popular cooking competition series The Great British Bake Off. The five-part series will support fundraising efforts for Stand Up To Cancer and is set to air this spring in the UK. Ridley and McAvoy will be joined by 18 other celebrities from various types of entertainment, including Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes, YouTuber KSI, and more.

Each episode will see four celebrities face off in the baking competition, competing over three baking challenges to win the Star Baker apron. Matt Lucas will host the competition with Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood serving as judges in the "Bake Off" tent. The series will air on UK broadcaster Channel 4.

"What we all need right now is more joy," the outgoing head of formats and features for Channel 4 Sarah Lazenby said (via Variety). "Bake Off is serving up yet another dollop of fun courtesy of some very willing celebrities. We can't promise a huge helping of baking inspiration, but we can deliver some much-needed laughs."

The Great Celebrity Bake Off isn't the first time Ridley has appeared in a competition series since Star Wars. Last year, Ridley served as the celebrity judge for an episode of RuPaul's Drag Race last May on VH1. Ridley also has several films coming up, including Chaos Walking with Spider-Man star Tom Holland which is set to open in theaters on March 5th. As for Star Wars, Ridley doesn't expect to return to the franchise anytime soon.

"I think, for me, the beauty of Episode IX is it ends with such hope and such potential. I just feel like that was Rey's perfect ending. The big battle was in Episodes VII, VIII, and IX," Ridley told IGN. "I think really she's probably running around the forest somewhere having a great time [following the events of The Rise of Skywalker]."

