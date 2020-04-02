Charmed: Don’t Look Back in Anger Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” the April 17 episode of Charmed. The series’s season-long plots are beginning to converge as Mel and Maggie work to track down their dad (if you’ll remember, earlier this year they revealed he wasn’t really dead but was in fact an artifact hunter who faked his passing) for help with an “urgent problem.” It has seemed likely since they introduced the archaeology storyline that one of his artifacts would have something to do with the supernatural plot driving the show, so don’t be surprised if that’s where he comes in.

The episode also teases a revelation about Macy’s past, which is a bit harder to guess. At this point, it feels like there have been enough revelations about Macy’s past that it’s starting to get that Arrow season four or five feel, where every time something comes up everyone around her shouldn’t even be surprised that there’s new information anymore, and just glad when it isn’t earth-shattering.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

An urgent problem leads Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) to seek help from their father, while Macy (Madeleine Mantock) discovers a shocking secret about her past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Joey Falco & Zoe Marshall.

The season so far has taken a lot of twists and turns. Living in seclusion after faking their deaths (apparently it runs in the family), the Charmed Ones have spent most of the season without the Power of Three. Maggie’s ex-boyfriend is no longer running the supernatural underworld, but is instead imprisoned by his sister, who is pretending to be nice for the girls’ benefit and is involved in a love triangle, the other two legs of which are Harry and Macy. It’s a lot, and that’s even without Macy’s other potential boyfriend being the son of a corporate titan who is also marshalling an army of anti-magic forces, and Harry’s darklighter “evil twin” floating around with a sinister but largely-unknown master plan. And that’s without even taking into account that like 30 seconds after getting the Power of Three reinstated, Maggie and Macy will spend the April 10 episode looking for Mel, who is apparently going to be trapped in the underworld.

Charmed airs on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Dynasty. “Don’t Look Back in Anger” will debut on April 17.