The ‘Charmed’ Ones Clash With the Elders in “Exorcise Your Demons” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Exorcise Your Demons”, the upcoming fourth episode of Charmed‘s first season.

Last night on Charmed, the sisters discovered that the Harbinger of Hell had possessed their friend Angela Wu, a young woman who had fallen into a mysterious coma before she could testify against Professor Warner Thaine — really the demon Taydeus — whom had been accused of sexual harassment.

While the Charmed Ones were able to capture Angela/The Harbinger, they have to now keep her contained until the Elders arrive to deal with the situation. It’s something that will prove to be a challenge for the sisters who are struggling to balance their normal lives and their secret magical lives, but it’s also something that the official synopsis for the episode hints will put them at odds with the Elders when they disagree with the solution to the Harbinger problem. You can check out the photos from the episode as well as the synopsis below.

STRONGER THAN YOU KNOW — While waiting for The Elders to arrive, the sister’s patience is growing thin as they keep a watchful eye on their new charge. Once one of The Elders, Charity (guest star Virginia Williams), appears, she gives specific instructions on how to handle the situation. Mel (Melonie Diaz) does not agree with the solution and enlists Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Macy’s (Madeleine Mantock) and even Harry’s (Rupert Evans) help, but it means going against The Elders.

Meanwhile, Macy, Mel and Maggie are all starting to realize that juggling their two worlds is becoming more difficult. Ser’Darius Blain and Ellen Tamaki also star.

Despite drawing a bit of controversy fans of the original series of the same name, the Charmed reboot has seen some positive reception from fans and critics alike. The CW also appears to be optimistic about the series as it recently ordered five additional scripts for the series, bringing it from a full 13-episode series order to 18.

Developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, the Charmed reboot will follow three new “Charmed Ones” — Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Dia), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) — who discover after the death of their mother that they are witches and are now tasked with using those powers to fight what the official series description calls “the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

“Exorcise Your Demons” will air on Sunday, November 4th, at 9/8c on The CW.