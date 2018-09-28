‘Charmed’ Reboot Pilot Synopsis Revealed

The CW has revealed the official synopsis for the upcoming pilot of the network’s Charmed reboot, which premieres on October 14.

The pilot premiered at San Diego Comic Con, so some fans have had a chance to see it — but this is the first most audiences will have any kind of significant experience with the new series.

The original Charmed aired for eight seasons on The WB starting in 1998, and starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano as supernatural sisters who use their witchly powers to fight evil. After three seasons, Doherty left and was replaced by Rose McGowan. The original Charmed will be available on Blu-ray for the first time on October 30.

The new characters aren’t the Halliwell girls. The Charmed Ones this time around are Melanie “Mel” Vera (Melonie Diaz), Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery), and Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock). The existence of Macy will come as a surprise to Mel and Maggie in the series premiere as their mother had never revealed they had a third sister. It’s a premise that is a little different than that of the original Charmed, which didn’t introduce the a half-sister — Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan) until season 4.

“Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance.” The CW chief Mark Pedowitz said during a call to reporters. “It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they’ll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it’s a nice mix. We’re thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series.”

You can check out the official synopsis below, and listen to the first episode of Charming, a Charmed podcast that will follow the reboot.

After the tragic death of Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) mother, the sisters struggle with moving forward but face another huge shock when they learn they have an older sister, Macy (Madeleine Mantock). With the emotions of all three sisters running high, each of the girls suddenly exhibit impossible new abilities: Mel can freeze time, Maggie starts hearing others’ thoughts and Macy has telekinetic powers.

While trying to understand their new powers, Harry Greenwood (Rupert Evans), gathers the sisters and reveals they’re actually powerful witches, as was their mother. He also lets them in on a little secret, he’s not really a professor, he’s their “Whitelighter,” a witch’s advisor and guide. The sisters must make the decision to accept their new destiny as The Charmed Ones…and their new duty to protect humankind from the demons that walk among us…one of whom killed their mother. Ellen Tamaki and Ser’Darius Blain also star.

Brad Siberling directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin.

Charmed premieres on Sunday, October 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.