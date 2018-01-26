The CW Moving Forward With ‘Charmed’ Reboot

The CW has announced that they will be moving forward with a reboot of the popular series Charmed, coming from Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman.

The reboot was originally pitched last cycle, with the network passing on it. The new approach is described as “fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series” and, similar to the original series, focuses on three sisters in college who discover they are witches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The project is currently only in the pilot stage, which the network would then have the opportunity to pick up for a full series run. Urman will serve as the pilot’s executive producer and also have a story by credit, while the episode will actually be scripted by Jane writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin.

The series originally aired on WB before it became The CW and starred Shannen Doherty as Prue Halliwell, Holly Marie Combs as Piper Halliwell and Alyssa Milano as Phoebe Halliwell. This trio made up the sisters from 1998 to 2001, until Doherty departed the series. Rose McGowan joined the series as Paige Matthews. Leo Wyatt, Darryl Morris and Julian McMahon were also regularly featured on the series.

After eight seasons, the series came to a close in 2006, but the tales of Piper, Phoebe and Paige continued in comic book form, due to the compelling core concept and passionate fan following of the show.

Whether or not any original cast members will reprise their roles or even make cameos is yet to be determined. When news about the possibility of the reboot surfaced last year, both Milano and Combs took to social media to show their support of the idea, both thanking the fans for their years of support while also wishing the new series well.

In addition to the Charmed reboot, The CW is moving forward with the pilot Dead Inside. The series “follows an underachieving beat cop who survived the explosion that killed her hotshot detective brother. When she starts seeing his ghost, their sibling dynamic is flipped on its head as they work together to help crime victims both living and dead, and figure out the unfinished business keeping his spirit on Earth.”

Stay tuned for details about Charmed and Dead Inside.

[H/T The Wrap]