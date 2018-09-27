Meet the New Witches in ‘Charmed’ Reboot Series Premiere Photos

The CW has released photos for the series premiere of Charmed, the network’s upcoming reboot of the long-running supernatural drama of the same name.

The photos, which you can check out in our gallery below, help to introduce the three sisters at the heart of the show, the new “Charmed Ones”. The series follows Melanie “Mel” Vera (Melonie Diaz), Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery), and Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock) who, after the death of their mother, discover that they are witches and according to the show’s official description “this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

The series, which already has earned a full season order at the network, has been met with some blowback from fans of the original series. But as The CW president Mark Pedowitz explained earlier this year, there’s more than enough of a reason to look forward to the reboot.

“Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance.” Pedowitz said during a call to reporters earlier this morning. “It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they’ll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it’s a nice mix. We’re thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series.”

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Carter Covington are also listed as executive producers on the project.

Charmed stars Melone Diaz (Mel Pruitt), Madeleine Mantock (Macy), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), Rupert Evans (Harry), Ellen Tamaki (Nico), Ser’Darius Blain (Galvin), and Charlie Gillespie (Brian).

Charmed will debut this fall on Sundays at 9/8c on The CW, following new episodes of Supergirl.