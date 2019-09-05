Charmed: New Season 2 Photo Released

The CW’s Charmed reboot’s first season may have taken some cues from the iconic 1990s/2000 series of the same name, but when the series returns for its second season this fall all that will change. The magical world as fans saw in Season 1 was completely changed in the freshman finale with the power structure of the magical world — the Elders — wiped out leaving The Charmed Ones in charge. Add to that new showrunners and Season 2 is shaping up to be a whole new world and now we’re getting our first look.

TV Line has shared a new photo from the upcoming Season 2 of Charmed featuring the three Charmed Ones — Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey), and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) — along with their whitelighter Harry (Rupert Evans). Check it out below.

In addition to the photo, we’ve also gotten a bit of a hint at what the brave new magical world of Charmed will look like in Season 2 and it’s one that’s being described as “creepier” than Season 1.

“By minute seven of Episode 201, we’ll have set up a whole new world … with new allies and new enemies,” showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shaprio said, going on to describe things as “creepier, moodier, sexier … and more cinematic”.

They also teased that the series would see the Charmed Ones not as tied to Hilltowne as they were in Season 1, noting that the sisters will end up on adventures that will take them around the world. It’s a tease that appears to be expanding on the idea of the reboot being new characters in a different world, something that Mantock specifically addressed at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con when reacting to the idea that the reboot is a “rip off” of the original.

“We’re new characters living in a world,” Mantock said. “It’s a new set of witches who’ve discovered they have powers. I think it’s maybe a misconception to say it’s a rip-off. I saw somebody yesterday describe it as a tribute to [the original] and I thought that was quite nice.”

Charmed Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.