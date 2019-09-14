Charmed Season 2 Poster Released

For the Charmed Ones of The CW‘s Charmed, the end of Season 1 brought some big changes. Not only were the Elders, the power structure within the magical world, eliminated but that left the sisters Macy, Mel, and Maggie as the new authority figures in that world. But change isn’t always a good thing. Sometimes change spells danger as the sisters may soon find out.

The CW has released a new poster for the upcoming second season of Charmed that drives home exactly that point. The poster, which you can check out below, features the three Charmed Ones alongside their Whitelighter Harry along one side while the other features their home on its side — possibly a nod to how their world was turned askew in the first season with the development of their powers and all of the challenges that came with the revelation.

Season 2 is set to be a big departure from the show’s first season in several ways. First, the series has new showrunners going into the second season, Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro who previously served as co-showrunners on CBS’ Extant. There’s also the story-related shift for Season 2, one that Kruger and Shapiro recently explained would see the sisters dealing with chaos in their magical world as well as a darker and edgier tone to the series.

“As you know, the Elders are dead and the Charmed Ones are essentially in charge,” Kruger said. “And though we all dream of being in charge at some point, the reality is that nothing quite prepares you for the weight of the world, and that’s what they’re going to be carrying in this season. It turns out the events of season one have destabilized the Magical World, unbeknownst to them when we begin the new season. The Witch World is going to descend into chaos without the Elders productions and we find out that someone — or something — has put a target on the Charmed Ones backs. And that mystery is what’s going to play out in the first half of the season in a mind blowing way.”

Shapiro further explained that the season would be darker this time around and will see the sisters having to deal with the magical world on a much larger scale — meaning outside of Hilltowne.

“From there, a lot of what we explore is a great jumping off point since this season is really going to be much more epic in scale,” Shapiro said. “The whole tone of the show is going to be darker, moodier, edgier. And they’re going to explore the Magical World worldwide. It’s not just located in one place and there’s so much more going on than they understood in season one, in the Demon World, in the Witch World, and in the Magic World generally, as we meet all kinds of new magic characters along with demons and witches.”

Charmed Season 2 premieres on Friday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.