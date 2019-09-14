New Showrunners Tease Chaos in Charmed Season 2

Charmed Season 1 ended with a major change for not just the Charmed Ones, but for the magical community on the whole. The Elders, the leaders of the magical world of Charmed, were killed, wiping out the existing power structure and leaving the Charmed Ones in charge. It’s a situation that may seem like a positive and progressive change, but it’s one that new showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro reveal is going to cause some chaos for not only the new witches in charge but the magical world entirely.

In an interview with TV Insider, Kruger explained that Season 2 will kick off with the destabilization of the show’s magical world and explained that the three sisters — Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffrey), and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) — are going to find themselves with targets on their backs.

“As you know, the Elders are dead and the Charmed Ones are essentially in charge,” Kruger said. “And though we all dream of being in charge at some point, the reality is that nothing quite prepares you for the weight of the world, and that’s what they’re going to be carrying in this season. It turns out the events of season one have destabilized the Magical World, unbeknownst to them when we begin the new season. The Witch World is going to descend into chaos without the Elders productions and we find out that someone — or something — has put a target on the Charmed Ones backs. And that mystery is what’s goign to play out in the first half of the season in a mind blowing way.”

Shapiro further explained that the season would be darker this time around and will see the sisters having to deal with the magical world on a much larger scale — meaning outside of Hilltowne.

“From there, a lot of what we explore is a great jumping off point since this season is really going to be much more epic in scale,” Shapiro said. “The whole tone of the show is going to be darker, moodier, edgier. And they’re going to explore the Magical World worldwide. It’s not just located in one place and there’s so much more going on than they understood in season one, in the Demon World, in the Witch World, and in the Magic World generally, as we meet all kinds of new magic characters along with demons and witches.

This isn’t the first time that Kruger and Shapiro have teased a darker Season 2. Earlier this month they explained that things shift dramatically on the series and very quickly — within minutes of the season premiere.

“By minute seven of Episode 201, we’ll have set up a whole new world … with new allies and new enemies,” Kruger and Shapiro said, going on to describe things as “creepier, moodier, sexier … and more cinematic.”

Charmed Season 2 premiere on Friday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW.