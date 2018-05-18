‘Charmed’: The Sisters Learn the Truth in New First Look Scene

CW is giving fans an even closer look at the Charmed reboot as the Charmed Ones meet their Whitelighter for the first time.

The new Charmed clip features Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) waking up to a mysterious presence standing in front of them. Unfortunately, they also discover they are tied to chairs, and like anyone would do in that situation, they scream…and loudly. These are the Charmed Ones though, so rather than just screaming Mel sends a globe careening towards the mysterious man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He’s able to stop it just short of impact, revealing he has powers too. He tries to calm them down though, saying “Don’t worry, there is a reasonable explanation. You are witches. Witches who are destined to save the world from impending doom.”

Yeah…he might want to work on that pitch. That whole learning you’re a witch thing would send anyone into a tizzy in their calmest state, let alone after finding themselves tied to chairs and learning they are supposed to send the world.

He could’ve at least brought them a sandwich or something. While he doesn’t reveal his name in the clip, the character is named Harry and is played by Rupert Evans.

You can find the new clip in the video above and the official description can be found below.

“After the tragic death of their mother, three sisters in a college town are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy.”

If you want more spoilery details regarding the Charmed reboot, you can check out the full description for the series here.

The new series is being developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Urman along with Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, who are listed as executive producers. Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling, and Carter Covington are also listed as executive producers on the project.

Charmed stars Melone Diaz (Mel Pruitt), Madeleine Mantock (Macy), Sarah Jeffery (Maggie), Rupert Evans (Harry), Ellen Tamaki (Nico), Ser’Darius Blain (Galvin), and Charlie Gillespie (Brian).

Charmed will air alongside Supergirl Sundays this fall on The CW.

What do you think of the new clip Charmed fans, and especially the show’s new Whitelighter? Let us know in the comments!