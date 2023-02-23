Netflix Star Reveals He "Absolutely Effed Up" His Stranger Things Audition

Over the weekend, Outer Banks fans were treated to Poguelandia, a live event that celebrated the series in Huntington Beach, California. Not only were the show's stars in attendance, but they also revealed the show had been renewed for a fourth season ahead of the third season's release. One of the actors in attendance was Chase Stokes, who plays John B. Routledge in the series. Turns out, Outer Banks wasn't the first Netflix series the actor was up for. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Stokes revealed he auditioned to play Steve Harrington on Stranger Things. Of course, the role ended up doing to Joe Keery.

"I forgot all the lines and absolutely effed up," Stokes said of his Stranger Things audition. "I drove eight hours from Atlanta back to Orlando regretting every moment of my life on that."

Interestingly, Stokes did end up appearing in Stranger Things' first season episode "Chapter Six: The Monster" as Reed, a character who is briefly seen driving away from Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). Stokes doesn't have any lines in the episode, and he did admit he wishes he had said "at least two words." However, the actor did get to don a sweet 1980s look. Stokes added of the show, "Joe Keery is an absolute legend who is so good as Steve Harrington ... I'm super proud of him, I've talked to him a little bit throughout the years."

What Is Outer Banks About?

Outer Banks is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the 'Pogues') in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. When a hurricane kills the power for the summer season, it sets off a chain of illicit events that forces the friends to make life-altering decisions. The search for their ringleader's missing father, forbidden romances, a high-stakes treasure hunt, and the escalating conflict between the Pogues and their rivals turn their summer into one filled with mystery and adventure they'll never forget.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Charles Esten, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant. The series quickly and surprisingly found a place among Netflix's weekly Top 10 function, with reports indicating that only Tiger King and Ozark had outperformed the series at the time of its debut in 2020.

Season 3 of Outer Banks is currently set to arrive on Netflix on February 23rd. The first four seasons of Stranger Things are now streaming on Netflix.