Chicago Fire Adds Dermot Mulroney for Season 13

Firehouse 51 is getting a new chief. On Thursday, it was announced that Dermot Mulroney has been cast in Season 13 of NBC’s Chicago Fire with the actor taking on the role of Chief Dom Pascal. According to TVLine, Chief Pascal comes to Chicago having been a longtime fire chief in Miami but he’s not a total newcomer; Chief Pascal got his start with the CFD though now that he’s chief at Firehouse 51 he brings with him a leadership style that’s different from the much-loved Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker).

Mulroney’s arrival comes following Walker’s exit from Chicago Fire as a series regular in the Season 12 finale. That episode saw Boden promoted to Deputy Commissioner. Boden revealed that he wants Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to take his place at Firehouse 51, but Herrmann has a few steps he needs to take before that can happen.

Mulroney joining the Chicago Fire cast is the latest shift for the drama’s upcoming thirteenth season. In June, it was reported that Jocelyn Hudon had been promoted to series regular status for the new season. Hudon joined the series in Season 12 playing Lyla Novak, a paramedic at Firehouse 51 with Lyla initially reluctant to be part of the team but quickly becoming an integral part of the firehouse. Chicago Fire, part of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise, was renewed for Season 13 back in March.

Interestingly, this isn’t Mulroney’s first time appearing in a firefighter drama. The actor previously appeared in Season 2 of ABC’s Station 19. Mulroney also has an extensive career in both television and film, having appeared in films such as Anyone But You, Scream VI, My Best Friend’s Wedding, August: Osage County. Mulroney has also appeared on the small screen in Marvel’s Secret Invasion, The Righteous Gemstones, and Arrested Development just to name a few.

What is Chicago Fire About?

Part of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire follows the lives — professional and personal — of the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago’s Firehouse 51, home of the fictional Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad Company 3, Battalion 25, and Ambulance 61. The series stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Joe Minoso, and more. As was noted above, Chicago Fire was renewed along with Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. earlier this year.

Chicago Med Has Also Seen Some Shakeups

Chicago Fire isn’t the only One Chicago series to see some shifts. It was announced earlier this year that Chicago Med would be getting a new showrunner for that series’ tenth season. Allen MacDonald will be taking over as showrunner for the new season as co-showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider exited the series at the end of Season 9 to “explore other possibilities”.

“We were honored to be chosen by Dick Wolf to run Chicago Med and have tremendously enjoyed our association with Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television,” the statement read (via Variety). “We love Chicago Med and have devoted all our creative energies to it, but after nine seasons we feel it’s time for us to move on and explore other possibilities. We’ve been privileged to work with a great writing staff, production team and a brilliant cast of actors. We will miss them all.”

“We’re grateful to Diane and Andy for nine fabulous seasons of Chicago Med,” Dick Wolf added. “They helped us give NBC a No. 1 bonafide hit for almost a decade.”