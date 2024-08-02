Chicago Fire Adds Private Practice Star for Season 13

Chicago Fire is making some more changes to its cast ahead of Season 13. On Thursday, TVLine reported that Private Practice star KaDee Strickland has been added to the NBC series’ cast in a recurring role as Monica Pascal, estranged wife of chief of Firehouse 51 Dom Pascal, played by Dermot Mulroney. In addition to Private Practice, Strickland is known for her role in the second season of Freeform’s Cruel Summer, ABC’s Secrets and Lies, and Hulu’s Shut Eye.

Additionally, it was also reported that Chicago Fire is promoting Jake Lockett to series regular status for Season 13. Lockett has appeared on Chicago Fire since Season 11 playing Sam Carver. At the end of Season 12, Carver went on furlough after having confessed his feelings for paramedic Violet.

Strickland isn’t the only new addition to the Chicago Fire cast for Season 13. As was noted above, Season 13 will also see the addition of Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal. Chief Pascal comes to Chicago having been a longtime fire chief in Miami but he’s not a total newcomer; Chief Pascal got his start with the CFD though now that he’s chief at Firehouse 51 he brings with him a leadership style that’s different from the much-loved Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker). Mulroney’s arrival comes following Walker’s exit from Chicago Fire as a series regular in the Season 12 finale. That episode saw Boden promoted to Deputy Commissioner.

Lockett’s promotion to series regular is also not the only cast promotion for Season 13. In June, it was reported that Jocelyn Hudon had been promoted to series regular status for the new season. Hudon joined the series in Season 12 playing Lyla Novak, a paramedic at Firehouse 51 with Lyla initially reluctant to be part of the team but quickly becoming an integral part of the firehouse. Chicago Fire, part of Dick Wolf‘s One Chicago franchise, was renewed for Season 13 back in March.

What is Chicago Fire About?

Part of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire follows the lives — professional and personal — of the firefighters and paramedics of Chicago’s Firehouse 51, home of the fictional Engine Company 51, Truck Company 81, Rescue Squad Company 3, Battalion 25, and Ambulance 61. The series stars Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Miranda Rae Mayo, Christian Stolte, Hanako Greensmith, Joe Minoso, and more. As was noted above, Chicago Fire was renewed along with Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. earlier this year.