New ‘Sabrina’ Character Breakdowns Tease Madam Satan, Rosalind, and More

Netflix‘s upcoming Chilling Adventures of Sabrina adaptation might be a ways away, but new casting descriptions could hint at what to expect.

ThatHashtagShow recently uncovered a trio of new casting descriptions for Sabrina, which seem to hint at some of the series’ supporting cast members.

The first is for Harvey Kinkle, a character who has been pretty heavily teased within Sabrina’s various audition material. The “star-crossed” high school sweetheart of Sabrina was first hinted at in a photo of script footage, and fans have gotten a better idea of his role through a series of recently surfaced audition tapes. The description hints at Harvey’s larger role within the world of the show, as well as his unique lineage.

“[HARVEY KINKLE]Male, Legal 18 or 18+ to play high school, All Ethnicities. Sabrina’s boyfriend, the Prince Charming of this dark fairy tale. Harvey is a young man in a small town starting to figure out his place in the larger world. He is politically minded, idiosyncratic, attractive, charismatic, and fun. Handsome and romantic, Harvey’s also smart, woke, and compassionate. In the present-day, he is part of Greendale’s counter-culture youth. He has no idea that he is descendant from a long line of witchhunters…ASP SERIES REGULAR”

The second casting description is for Rosalind, a character who has only appeared in a handful of pages of Archie Comics. Within Sabrina, Rosalind will have a larger role, but with some supernatural flare involved.

“[ROSALIND]Female, legal 18 or 18+ to play 16, African American. Rosalind is Sabrina’s human best friend. Brash, empowered, and outspoken like her Black Panther parents, Rosalind is keeping a secret from Sabrina and the rest of her classmates—that she is not-so-slowly losing her eyesight, a fact that will put her immortal soul in jeopardy…10/13 SERIES REGULAR”

And the third casting description is for Madam Satan, an antagonist of Sabrina and her aunts. Within the pages of Chilling Adventures, Sabrina is an ex-girfriend of Sabrina’s father, who is eventually driven to suicide after the pair break up. While it’s unclear if that will be consistent within Sabrina, it appears that her “host” will be a teacher of the title character.

“[MARY WARDWELL AKA MADAM SATAN]Female, 30s, Diverse. A mousy teacher at Baxter High, Ms. Wardwell is a smart, quirky mentor to Sabrina. However, her persona quickly gets taken over by Madam Satan at the start of the pilot, and she becomes a sultry, cunning manipulator. Essentially the Devil’s Handmaiden, Wardwell’s “lessons” are designed to corrupt Sabrina per the Devil’s agenda…ASP SERIES REGULAR”

The first season of Sabrina is expected to debut on Netflix sometime in 2018.