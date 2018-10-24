Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Opening Sequence Released Online

Get your first look at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s absolutely incredible opening credit sequence that pays tribute to her comic book roots! #CAOS is coming… pic.twitter.com/gPELuWbcci — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) October 24, 2018

Netflix has revealed the opening credits sequence for the new series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

The opening sequence borrows its style heavily from the Archie Comics comic book series of the same name, which is the chief inspiration for this new live-action Sabrina the Teenage Witch adaptation.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, provided by Netflix:

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was developed by the same team that adapted Archie into Riverdale for The CW. They’re hoping to bring some of that same Riverdale edge to Sabrina on Netflix.

“There’s definitely that same edge-of-your-seat quality to the show,” star Kiernan Shipka, who plays Sabrina Spellman, said of in a recent interview. “There’s obviously the timelessness of it, the really wonderful cinematography and fun references to different things, and the total suspense is right there. The shows are wildly different, but Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa is] brilliant, and he’s he’s behind both of them, so there’s definitely a vibe, just sort of a general, addictive quality to both shows that people are really going to respond to.”

“After I read the script, I became immediately obsessed with the role, with how Sabrina is portrayed and how badass the whole thing is,” Shipka told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s going to be really dark and really cool, and have this very like macabre take on everything. I’m really pumped to be a witch. Who wouldn’t be? I mean, I love The Crucible, and I love kind of the like dark Rosemary’s Baby vibe of things. And this is the direction that it’s going to go, which is really fun.”

In addition to Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Tati Gabrielle, Jaz Sinclair, Michelle Gomez, and Bronson Pinchot. Archie Comics chief creative officer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa serves as showrunner.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuts October 25th on Netflix.