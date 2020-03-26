Chris Evans Shares First Trailer for New Apple TV Series

Due to the threat of COVID-19, people are currently hunkering down at home and looking for ways to pass the time. Since many movies have been pushed back because of the novel coronavirus, people are turning to their televisions for entertainment during these trying times. While many shows have halted production, some new series were completed before everything shut down. That includes the upcoming Apple TV+ series, Defending Jacob. The new mini-series coming is based on the novel of the same name by William Landay. The show is set to star Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Evans, Downton Abbey‘s Michelle Dockery, IT‘s Jaeden Martell, Succession‘s Cherry Jones, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Pablo Schreiber. Evans took to Twitter yesterday to share a trailer for the series.

“Family is unconditional. @ChrisEvans, Michelle Dockery, and @JaedenMartell are the Barbers. Watch the series premiere of #DefendingJacob April 24 on the Apple TV app,” Apple TV tweeted. “I know it’s tough not leaving the house right now, so hopefully this helps a bit. A lot of wonderful people worked very hard on this project and I’m proud to be a part of it. Stay safe everyone,” Evans replied. You can watch the trailer in the tweet below:

Recently, Defending Jacob‘s executive producer, Mark Bomback, told Deadline that he hopes viewers will avoid reading anything on Google before watching the show’s eight episodes. He explained, “the truth is, I don’t want to spoil anything myself, other than to say that (reading a plot summary) would not tell you the ultimate plot of the series. You’d get sort of a version of events that would skew somewhat differently by the time you were done.”

As for Evans, this isn’t the actor’s first post since everything began to shut down over the coronavirus. He’s posted a personal update and brought the Internet some extra cheer by sharing a photo himself with his quarantine companion, his dog Dodger.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Defending Jacob premieres on Apple TV+ on April 24th.