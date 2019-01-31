Chucky TV Series Producer Confirms Killer Doll Can Curse on the SYFY Series

After much speculation, the Child’s Play franchise could end up getting a television show furthering the storyline of the original film series. Earlier today, SYFYannounced they had acquired the television rights of the murderous doll Chucky and plan to develop a show with franchise creator Don Mancini.

When the news broke that Chucky would be getting his very own show, fans were quick to ask whether or not the character would be to carry over his foul-mouthed ways from the silver screen. Nick Antosca, a producer on the show, quickly eased any concerns fans may have by confirming that yes, Chucky can swear on SYFY.

(Yes, Chucky can say “fuck” on Syfy.) — Nick 🥑 Antosca (@NickAntosca) January 30, 2019

Antosca will be producing the show under his Eat the Cat production banner. The producer already has a working relationship with the NBC-owned network as SYFY previously carried his Channel Zero show for four seasons. In addition to Mancini serving as showrunner, Antosca and David Kirschner will serve as executive producers.

When news first broke of the new show, Mancini mentioned that SYFY was the “perfect network” for a Chucky-based show.

“I’ve long wanted to bring Chucky to television and SYFY is the perfect network for us,” Mancini said. “The show will be a fresh take on the franchise, allowing us to explore Chucky’s character with a depth that is uniquely afforded by the television series format, while staying true to the original vision that has terrorized audiences for over three decades now.”

As of now, this Chucky series has only received a pilot order from the channel, though it’s expected to be ordered to series sooner or later. SYFY also ordered pilots for Cipher — a show from Danny McBride and David Gordon Green about a teenager that stumbles upon top-secret military tech — and (Future) Cult Classic, a dark comedy based on the cult classic 90s slasher flicks.

In addition to this new Chucky TV show that plays off the events of Mancini’s films, Orion is rebooting the films with aChild’s Play relaunch scheduled for release on June 21st.