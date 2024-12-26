Every DCU Character and Franchise That’s Referenced in Creature Commandos’ Episode 5

As we reach the second half of Creature Commandos, the focus of the DCU’s first TV show remains on its titular team of monsters and their mission in Pokolistan. That means Episode 5 is more concerned with unraveling the mystery surrounding Princess Illana (voiced by Maria Bakalova) than strolling through memory lane and revealing how other DC characters and franchises populate James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new cinematic universe. Yet, the latest episode of the animated series hints at how some of the DCU projects currently in development will connect to the larger universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wonder Woman’s Greek Connections

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Episode 5 of Creature Commandos begins with Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo) and Eric Frankenstein (voiced by David Harbour) spying on Aisla MacPherson (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz). In Episode 4, MacPherson tells Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) that Circe’s (voiced by Anya Chalotra) horrific visions of the future were true. MacPherson’s words carry a lot of weight as an expert in Themyscira’s history and culture, so Flag must prove there’s something wrong with the professor if he hopes to save Illana.

While surveilling MacPherson, Flag notices how she acts weird in the classroom, flirting with a student and telling everyone Themyscira is filled with lesbians. However, before MacPherson’s outburst on the Amazons’ sexual preferences, a student mentions how some of the most significant contributions from Paradise Island are the Antigone sculpture and the poetry of Apollonia.

In Greek mythology, Antigone is the daughter of Oedipus, who’s sentenced to death after defying the King of Thebes, Creon. Creon had forbidden Antigone’s brother, Polynices, from getting a proper burial, but Antigone decided the laws of gods were above the laws of people. So, she ensured her brother would receive the appropriate rights; in turn, Apollonia was a famous trade colony in Ancient Greece, where Albania now exists.

These two mentions underline how the Amazons in the DCU retain their Greek mythology origins, having interacted on some level with Apollonia and valuing a brave woman such as Antigone. More importantly, though, is that Themyscira has been mainly trading art with the outside world, so the warrior traditions of the Amazons might still be a secret in the DCU. That wouldn’t be a shock since Creature Commandos has underlined how Paradise Island has just recently been unveiled to the world.

Did Batman’s Clayface Die in Creature Commandos?

Image courtesy of DC Comics

MacPherson’s weird behavior is caused by the professor being impersonated by Clayface (voiced by Alan Tudyk). The shapeshifter is one of Batman’s mightiest foes in the comic books and will soon get his own movie in the DCU. The fact that Clayface was part of Creature Commandos before his solo film was announced shows how far ahead Gunn is in planning the DCU’s story. Nevertheless, the fight between Clayface and Eric Frankenstein raises some questions about continuity.

To avoid being smothered to death by Clayface, Eric punches a hole in the wall, grabs wires, and electrocutes the villain. Eric has a natural resistance to electricity, having been brought to life by lightning. Clayface, though, becomes a mass of splattered blobs. It looks like Clayface could be dead, but the villain has been known to recover from almost any sort of damage. If Clayface died at the hands of Eric Frankenstein, his upcoming movie could be a prequel to Creature Commandos. Hopefully, Episode 6 will give us new pieces of the puzzle.

New episodes of Creature Commandos hit MAX every Thursday until January 9, 2025.