The Simpsons Movie Confirms It Will Reveal Next Major Sequel Update Soon

The Simpsons finally has a new movie in the works over 20 years since the first of the first film in theaters, and it’s been revealed that the next major updates on it will be shared later this year. The Simpsons has been one of the most dominant adult animated franchises of the 20th century, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon with a whole new season (and new Disney+ specials) on the way through the rest of the year. But all eyes are on the next big movie.

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The Simpsons took the stage during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend and revealed new updates about what’s to come in the next season of the series. But while there were no updates shared about the now in the works movie sequel, showrunner Matt Selman confirmed there will be news about The Simpsons Movie 2 shared during D23 later this year and during San Diego Comic-Con 2027 next year. Fans will just have to wait a bit longer.

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

The Simpsons Movie 2 was one of the major franchises previously confirmed to have a fan experience at D23 2026 event over the August 14-16 weekend, but it’s unclear as to what kind of new update fans might get from such an event. It most likely could be a new teaser poster or image for the new sequel as there really hasn’t been much revealed for the film’s promotional materials so far. There really only have been a couple of shots of Homer, so any other character reveal or new image would go a long way at this point.

The wait for San Diego Comic-Con 2027 will unfortunately be a much longer one, but it does make a lot of sense that we’ll get a major update during that event. The Simpsons Movie 2 is currently scheduled for a release in theaters on September 3, 2027, which came after the film was hit by a delay from its previously scheduled July 2027 release. This window will put the film a little over 20 years from the release of the first movie, so it’s an exciting prospect as fans have wanted to get a new movie for quite a long time.

What’s Happening in The Simpsons Movie 2?

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

We’re likely going to get some kind of update between D23 2026 and SDCC 2027, however, as there’s no way we’re going to go that long without some kind of teaser or trailer released to the public. There’s just so much left to reveal about the film that any update will feel big, however. The voice cast will presumably all reprise their roles, but the production staff and story are being kept under wraps as of the time of this writing. And that story could be pretty much about anything.

The Simpsons has been renewed with Fox through at least Season 40 as of this time, and Season 38 of the animated series will be making its premiere on Sunday, September 27th at 8:00PM ET. The film will be releasing before Season 40 hits, so it’s been a question as to whether or not the film could be seen as a potential end to the franchise for those fans who won’t get a full series finale in the TV series anytime soon. We’ll have to see whether or not that’s the case.

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