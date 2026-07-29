15 Years Ago, An Underrated Cartoon Network Revival Premiered (And It Deserves A New Look)

Cartoon Network has been bringing back some heavy hitters in recent days, with some of its classic franchises receiving new leases on life on streaming services worldwide. Regular Show has returned with Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Adventure Time has returned with Adventure Time: Side Quests, and The Amazing World of Gumball has returned with The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball. With all these different revivals, there is one Cartoon Network comeback that deserved a higher status than it would ultimately receive. The Thundercats have long been a part of the animation world, and 2011’s series is a worthy addition to Lion-O’s roster.

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Thundercats’ action-packed reboot landed on Cartoon Network on July 29th, 2011, garnering twenty-six episodes in total over the course of one season. Unfortunately, despite many fans falling in love with this new take on the classic animated franchise, the series was ultimately canceled, as many viewers had waited for word of a season two. In 2020, Cartoon Network would return to the world of Thundera, albeit in a way that many fans didn’t expect. Thundercats Roar was a far more comical series that recreated the heroes and villains of the franchise, taking a step away from the darker approach that 2011 presented. Ultimately, the 2011 reboot had a lot going for it, and it deserves another shot in the spotlight.

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What Makes Thundercats 2011 Work?

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Cartoon Network’s 2011 Thundercats worked with its decidedly darker approach to the world of Thundera, taking the classic characters, good and evil alike, from the 1985 animated series and adding serious depth to their journey. The reboot didn’t just give a harder edge to Lion-O and many of his fellow heroes; it made Mumm-Ra a terrifying force to be reckoned with. What makes the cancellation all the more tragic for this revival was that the creators did have plenty of ideas for a second season, which will most likely never materialize at this point. With so many revivals of the franchise, 2011 is often lost in the shuffle. Luckily, the series is currently available to stream on Hulu if you want to either revisit it or check it out for the first time.

While a new Thundercats animated series hasn’t been confirmed for the foreseeable future, following the release of Thundercats Roar, Warner Bros is planning a big return to Thundera. At this year’s Annecy Film Festival, the studio confirmed that a Thundercats animated film was in development, though details regarding its story and cast remain a mystery at this point. Considering the longevity and popularity of the franchise, it makes sense that the WB would look to return to this well.

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