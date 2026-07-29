Tubi Will Lose Some of Its Biggest Cartoon Network Series Soon

Tubi has seen serious success in recent days thanks to its relationship with Warner Bros Discovery, as the free-to-watch streaming service houses some of the biggest entries from Cartoon Network’s past. Animated series like Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Powerpuff Girls, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, and many more found a new home on the platform. Unfortunately, in the streaming game, it seems that not every property is guaranteed to have a forever home. For fans of the Cartoon Network franchises currently available on Tubi, you might want to start watching some of your favorite series as soon as possible.

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In a recent update, Tubi confirmed that some of the biggest animated series that made the leap from HBO Max, originally, to the free streaming service were departing beginning on September 1st. The series that will be leaving Tubi this fall include Batman: The Brave And The Bold, Krypto the Superdog, Pinky And The Brain, Static Shock, and Cow & Chicken. Currently, these series have not been confirmed to land on another streaming service. Luckily, to help ease the sting of losing some of these animated heavy hitters, Tubi did confirm that September 1st would welcome some major entries such as The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, Mucha Lucha, Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Freakazoid, and more. You can check out the losses and gains for Tubi below.

🚨 TUBI CARTOON UPDATE 🚨



you’ve got all of august left to watch:

• static shock

• cow & chicken

• pinky and the brain

• batman: the brave and the bold

• krypto the superdog



…but fear not. we heard you.



coming sept 1:

• grim & evil

• the grim adventures of billy &… — Tubi (@Tubi) July 29, 2026

Tubi’s Warner Bros Success Story

Tubi & Warner Bros

2026 might be the biggest year for Tubi when it comes to housing Cartoon Network classics, though the streaming service might have gone “all-in” with this library thanks to a success seen last year. In 2025, Tubi began housing a good portion of the Looney Tunes library, once Bugs, Daffy, and the other colorful characters left HBO Max in the past to join the free platform. With the upcoming releases for Tubi this fall also including the 3-D Looney Tunes shorts, it’s clear that the platform still has an eye for adding all entries of the WB franchise to its roster.

Ironically enough, while Tubi has mostly focused on beloved classics from the Warner Bros library, the platform is planning to change things up by housing a wild new animated entry for the studio. Yokoso Scooby-Doo! will arrive exclusively on Tubi, which will reimagine Shaggy and Scooby in a wild new way. With the beloved mystery solvers making their way to Japan, the upcoming animated series will see Mystery Incorporated taking on Yokai instead of their traditional men in masks. With Matthew Lillard and Frank Welker returning as Shaggy and Scooby-Doo, the environment might change, but the game is staying the same.

What do you think of Tubi’s upcoming changes? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!