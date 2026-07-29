King of the Hill Has an Unexpected Baki Hanma Crossover

King of the Hill has long had a hilarious history with the anime medium. While never receiving an official makeover that saw Hank, Peggy, and Bobby in an anime style, there has long been internet debate about whether the Fox animated series could be considered “anime.” Ironically enough, a special guest star who helped the youngest member of the Hill family got some help in the fifteenth season from a very unexpected source. While there has never been a live-action Baki The Grappler television series and/or feature-length film, there are some creators who have become big enough to replicate the anime’s largest characters.

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For those who might have missed it, King of the Hill’s fifteenth season has an episode titled “Reality Bites,” in which Bobby joins a reality show cooking competition to help bring eyes on his struggling fusion restaurant. The competition itself is hosted by Andre Rush, who plays himself, and is routinely described as the “strongest chef in the world.” Ironically enough, Rush has shared his love for Baki The Grappler throughout the years, routinely appearing at conventions and events to portray the character of Biscuit Oliva. In the hard-hitting anime franchise, Biscuit is far and away one of the strongest fighters in the roster, and Rush’s musculature makes him the perfect real-life figure to bring him to life.

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King of The Grill

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Hilariously enough, the name of the reality show that was hosted by Andre Rush in King of the Hill was “King of the Grill,” pitting numerous chefs against one another. While Bobby’s culinary skills weren’t in question, the biggest issue he was dealing with in the penultimate fifteenth-season episode was the reality show’s need for drama. Attempting to create a romance between Bobby and another contestant, the competition gets Hill in hot water with Connie, throwing their relationship for a loop. Luckily, King of the Hill still has two more seasons, so it’s possible that Andre Rush could return in the future.

As for Baki Hanma, the series hasn’t featured Biscuit Oliva as heavily in recent seasons, thanks to the likes of Pickle the Caveman and Musashi Miyamato taking center stage. Biscuit was one of the biggest obstacles that Baki had to conquer before he could take on his father, eventually defeating both Oliva and Yujiro to gain the title of “strongest creature in the world.” Following the conclusion of Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai, the future of the Netflix anime has yet to be confirmed, though luckily, there are still some major storylines to adapt for the screen from the source material.

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