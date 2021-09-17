Cobra Kai Creator Gives Small Spin-Off Update

Cobra Kai‘s creator is giving some small updates about how the spin-off series are going. A lot of fans are wondering what’s next in this Karate Kid franchise. Well, Jon Hurwitz talked about where the creative team is at on Twitter this week. There are still a lot of decisions to be made. One fan named David Regan asked the creator about a Mr. Miyagi series and Hurwitz did his best to answer. Nothing has been decided yet. But, the entire brain trust is open to all avenues. Some of those developments are already further along than they appear according to the filmmaker. Cobra Kai is the little engine that could in a lot of ways. It’s lived numerous lives on the road to where the series is now. One thing has remained constant across this journey. The fans absolutely want more of this world and the characters that inhabit it. It sounds like the Cobra Kai fans are well on their way to that. But, they’re going to have to be patient.

Hurwitz wrote, “We’re batting around ideas for various Karate Kid/Cobra Kai spinoffs. Some further along than others. Won’t spoil anything beyond that. #CobraKai”\

The show’s creative team actually spoke to TV Line recently about their plans for the franchise. There have been numerous ideas proposed for expansion, but for now, they’re keeping the information to themselves.

“Our hope is that we can really expand this whole Karate Kid universe and reinvigorate the fanbase, so that it’s a story we can continue telling,” EP and co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg offered. “We do have an endgame for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favorite show, Breaking Bad, [and how] they’re able to keep the story going with Better Call Saul and El Camino.

The showrunner continued, “We spend time with Kreese’s backstory [in Season 3], but we could’ve spent more time with Kreese’s backstory. We have so many things to tell in these half-hour episodes, it ends up not being enough. We’re just having a fun time as friends getting to work in the sandbox of The Karate Kid and hope to keep it going.”

“If you look at our careers, we’ve always had sequels. We fall in love with our characters,”he also mentioned. “Every permutation of spinoff or deep-dive crosses our minds. It all has to be the right thing, and it has to be the same level of quality that Cobra Kai is. Our minds are always thinking Karate Kid, so that possibility is definitely out there.”

