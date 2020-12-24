Cobra Kai Fans Are Freaking Out Over Season 3's Early Release

For Cobra Kai fans, the new year will certainly be worth celebrating. Netflix left a gift under everyone's tree on Thursday, revealing that the third season of Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series, would be dropping a full week earlier than expected. The new episodes of the series were initially slated to arrive on January 8th, but the streaming service has decided that the previous date isn't good enough. Cobra Kai will now return on January 1st.

Ultimately, this doesn't make that much of a change, but it's significant enough to get fans of the show excited. It's especially helpful during this time of year. With most people being off work and school on New Year's Day, they can spend their time at home watching their favorite show. The break can be used for binging something that has been in the works for quite a while.

When Netflix bought Cobra Kai from YouTube, Season 3 had already been completed. So folks have simply been waiting on Netflix to drop the new season. Fortunately, there's only one week left to wait.

Are you looking forward to the new season of Cobra Kai? Check out some of the other fans' reactions below!