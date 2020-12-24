Cobra Kai Fans Are Freaking Out Over Season 3's Early Release
For Cobra Kai fans, the new year will certainly be worth celebrating. Netflix left a gift under everyone's tree on Thursday, revealing that the third season of Cobra Kai, the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series, would be dropping a full week earlier than expected. The new episodes of the series were initially slated to arrive on January 8th, but the streaming service has decided that the previous date isn't good enough. Cobra Kai will now return on January 1st.
Ultimately, this doesn't make that much of a change, but it's significant enough to get fans of the show excited. It's especially helpful during this time of year. With most people being off work and school on New Year's Day, they can spend their time at home watching their favorite show. The break can be used for binging something that has been in the works for quite a while.
When Netflix bought Cobra Kai from YouTube, Season 3 had already been completed. So folks have simply been waiting on Netflix to drop the new season. Fortunately, there's only one week left to wait.
Are you looking forward to the new season of Cobra Kai? Check out some of the other fans' reactions below!
Hell to the Yeah
Hell. To The. Yeah. #CobraKai https://t.co/DAjFkjllVa— Shaun is Unapologetically Puerto Rican 🇵🇷 #BLM (@pneumaz) December 24, 2020
Excellent Gift
Well this is an EXCELLENT Christmas gift #CobraKai https://t.co/Mn7mzbrMKF— 🏴✨Lou Hall✨🏴 (@Loulabear87) December 24, 2020
2021 Off to a Good Start
2021 looks to be starting off good so far!#CobraKai pic.twitter.com/KxTKO5HrBG— Blade (@bladesarcade_) December 24, 2020
I'm Fine!
HOLY SHIT IM GETTING COBRA KAI SEASON 3 ON NEW YEAR’S DAY IM FINE JUST FINE!!!!! SKDJNSBSBSSBSNBSBSZB— rosie adores linds (@sincerelyfeeI) December 24, 2020
Thank You
Sweet Jesus THANK YOU 🤩 #CobraKai https://t.co/T9hcOozNum— AB (@Koehtyx) December 24, 2020
Cobra Kai Never Dies
Hell Yeah! #CobraKai Never Dies! https://t.co/8JDpPORKqf— Dylan Aguilar (@DTNMC) December 24, 2020
Let's Go!
WOOOOOOOOOOOO LETS GO COBRA KAI NATION https://t.co/jsLeemYA21— diana ☆ (@emmacvrrin) December 24, 2020
Can't Wait
Yes can't wait #cobrakai https://t.co/BPVOxsavdU pic.twitter.com/T3cTCmtj5a— Bolts Nation (@HowardDolak25) December 24, 2020
2021 Keeps Getting Better
Cobra Kai just announced season 3 is gonna release on Jan. 1. 2021 just keeps on getting better fam.— 𝘚⚡🇧🇩 (@MUFC_Sanzy) December 24, 2020
There Is a God
THERE IS A GOD!! #COBRAKAI https://t.co/Ug9QynU83y— That Movie Blows (@ThatMovieBlows) December 24, 2020