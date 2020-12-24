Cobra Kai Season 3 Is Releasing Early on Netflix

Everyone is excited to move into 2021 next week, and Netflix has now given us yet another reason to celebrate the arrival of the new year. The highly-anticipated third season of Cobra Kai was scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 8th, just a little over a week into 2021, but now we're not even going to have to wait that long. On Thursday morning, as a bit of an early Christmas present, Netflix announced that the new episodes of Cobra Kai will actually be released a full week earlier than initially planned.

That's right, everyone gets to ring in the new year with the Karate Kid. Season 3 of Cobra Kai will now debut on Netflix on January 1, 2021. All 10 episodes of the new season will drop at once, making for a great New Year's Day binge.

Netflix made the announcement with a video of William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence trying to figure out the Internet, so that he could release the third season of Cobra Kai to the fans as early as possible. Also released was a written message from Johnny, who is clearly excited to help everyone out, as long as they can keep a secret.

"QUIET! I heard you all whining about Season 3 taking forever. So I called the pawn shop and the guy walked me through this Netflix thing. Dude knows his stuff. Now you get it a week early. See you Jan 1, nerds."

It has seemed like Season 3 of Cobra Kai has taken a long time, but the new episodes were actually produced quite a while ago. Production on Season 3 had actually been completed before YouTube sold the series to Netflix, but the new streaming home for Cobra Kai wanted to release the first two seasons first, in order to build hype for the third installment. After the initial seasons were released in August, it was revealed that Season 3 would debut in January.

The third season of Cobra Kai will see Daniel LaRusso head back to Okinawa, the home of Mr. Miyagi, and reunite with old friends and foes. Both Kumiko and Chozen, characters from The Karate Kid Part II, will be making their return.

