Cobra Kai Season 3 Premiere Date Revealed in New Teaser Trailer

Cobra Kai has proven to be dominant force on Netflix since arriving at the end of August, making millions of new fans around the world. Now, after spending the last month binging the first two seasons of the series, Cobra Kai fans both new and old now know when they can expect new episodes. It was previously revealed that the third season of Cobra Kai would be arriving at some point in 2021, but Netflix announced the official release date on Friday at the end of a short teaser trailer. Season 3 of Cobra Kai is set to debut on January 8, 2021.

The first two seasons of Cobra Kai had previously been released as YouTube streaming exclusives before moving to Netflix this year. Season 3 had already been filmed before the move, but Netflix clearly wanted to make sure to build up the fan base before unveiling new episodes. The teaser from Netflix also revealed that the show has been renewed for a fourth season, though no other details were given.

Season 2 of Cobra Kai ended with multiple cliffhangers, one of which is addressed in the teaser video put out by Netflix. Miguel is seen waking up in the hospital after falling from the second floor of the school hallway during the big fight in the finale.

There is so much hanging in the balance heading into Season 3, and star William Zabka recently spoke to ComicBook.com and shared a bit about what fans can expect from the new installment when it arrives.

"Well, nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that," Zabka told us. "Listen, for the character of Johnny, Ali, I've been saying this for the last two seasons, she's a big missing piece of his life. She's the love that got away and in some form would love to reconnect. But the show is full of surprises."

"Well, I could tell you this much. I mean, the end of Season 2 is a car wreck essentially. There's a lot of pieces to put back together," he continued. "There's a lot of healing that has to happen. There's a lot of growing that needs to happen. I've seen a lot of fan theories out there, and heard a lot of fan theories Nice tries. It's awesome. I mean, Season 3 is fireworks. And I think it's Season 1 and 2 combined on steroids. And it was a blast to shoot and it's gonna be worth the wait. It's hard. We were hoping it would be out before now too, but the world is what it is right now, and we're so happy to be at a great home like Netflix. And for our fans that have already seen the show to watch it and watch it again, and the new fans to come on board. There's a lot of work to get Season 3 ready. It's getting translated for 30 countries and all that stuff."

Season 3 will debut on January 8, 2021.