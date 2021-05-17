Cobra Kai Creators Promise Huge Plans for Season 4

✖

The return of Cobra Kai is probably closer than you think. The third season of the acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series was released on Netflix on New Year's Day, and the streamer has already completed production on Season 4. There's no release date for the fourth season, but it looks to be the show's biggest yet, as it will begin with Daniel and Johnny teaming up to fight on the same side for the very first time, preparing their students for the next All-Valley Tournament.

Season 4 is going to be a big one for the overall Karate Kid universe, and the show's producers have said as much. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg recently took part in a Cobra Kai panel at PaleyFest, and they were asked about the upcoming installment. They obviously couldn't say much, but Heald let fans know that it will be the biggest season of the series to-date.

"All I can say is it was really important for us to end season 3 the way we did with a kind of like ‘yah’ as a feeling as opposed to ‘aw’ where season 2 went. And we want to deliver that feeling," Heald said. "We want to keep providing the dopamine that generates that good feeling. We want to make sure we’re delivering on goosebumps, on tears, on belly laughs, and fist bumps. It’s the same recipe with different tastes and everything else, but it’s even bigger so we’re really, really proud of what we’re making so far. I can’t wait for you to see what everybody’s doing."

Following the debut of Season 3 earlier this year, the Cobra Kai showrunners talked with ComicBook.com about Daniel and Johnny's new team-up, and what it could mean for their stories going forward.

"You've seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you've seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you've seen them throw fists on a dime," Hurwitz told us. "So anything is possible with the two of them together. They're united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let's see what it's like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that's what people are going to have to look forward to during Season 4."

Are you excited for the fourth season of Cobra Kai on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!