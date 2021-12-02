Cobra Kai Season 4 Poster Released by Netflix

The soul of the San Fernando Valley is up for grabs. The end of Cobra Kai Season 3 saw Johnny and Daniel team up to take on John Kreese and the Cobra Kai dojo, with an ultimatum set for the upcoming All Valley Karate Tournament, the same event where Daniel and Johnny fought 30 years ago. The road to the tournament will play out over the course of Cobra Kai Season 4, which is thankfully just around the corner.

Cobra Kai Season 4 hits Netflix on December 31st, closing out the year on an action-packed note. With the new season almost here, Netflix and Sony Television have unveiled the official poster for Cobra Kai‘s highly anticipated return. You can check it out below!

The soul of the valley is up for grabs. Which side will take it? Cobra Kai Season 4 premieres Dec 31. pic.twitter.com/rgdqu1qIpZ — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 2, 2021

The poster features the two factions of characters that will go head-to-head in the tournament. Johnny and Daniel appear on one side of the poster with their most popular students (including Hawk, who only recently returned from the dark side). The other half of the poster features Kreese alongside Terry Silver, the villain from .

Following the release of Season 3, Cobra Kai executive producer and co-creator Jon Hurwitz spoke with ComicBook.com about what’s in story for Daniel and Johnny in their new partnership.

“You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you’ve seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you’ve seen them throw fists on a dime,” Hurwitz said. “So anything is possible with the two of them together. They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season four.”

Cobra Kai Season 4 arrives on Netflix on December 31st.