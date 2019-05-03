Cobra Kai Renewed for Season 3

It looks like Cobra Kai‘s fight isn’t over quite yet. According to a new report from Deadline, the Karate Kid sequel has officially earned a third season on YouTube, following a record-setting Season 2 premiere.

The series picks up decades after the original film, and showcases a new chapter of the iconic rivalry between John Kreese (Martin Kove) and Daniel (Ralph Maccio). When a new rivalry between opposing dojos is born in the aftermath of Cobra Kai‘s controversial win at the All Valley Championships, Daniel realizes his next countermove is to open his own karate training school called Miyagi-Do, in honor of his mentor Mr. Miyagi.

“While Cobra Kai does have the same nuances that the Karate Kid had, it’s a very new story that brings everything that you loved about the original movie without being a rehash,” series star Xolo Maridueña told ComicBook.com ahead of Season 1. “In many ways, I think there are a good chunk of people who can relate to the Johnny storyline as much as they can with Daniel San’s. I love that Cobra Kai is the flip side.”

“I have watched the original movies, and I watched the re-telling with Jaden, but for me, talking to Ralph and Billy was so much more helpful than watching the movie,” Maridueña added. “By watching the movie, everything is up to my interpretation but by actually asking Ralph and Billy, ‘hey during this scene, what were you feeling? what were you thinking?’ I’ve found that those answers are more helpful. Can you imagine being able to speak to those guys and ask them what the room felt like in the final tournament scene?! They are both so gracious and welcoming that it really allowed me to absorb information that I can use to help create my own character.”

Cobra Kai became a bonafide sensation when it debuted in 2018, with the series premiere earning over 55 million views on YouTube. The series is showrun by Josh Heald (Hot Tub Time Machine), and John Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg (Harold and Kumar, Blockers). Macchio, Zabka, and Susan Ekins also serve as executive producers.

