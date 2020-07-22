Comic-Con at Home: FX to Celebrate American Horror Story and What We Do in the Shadows With Virtual Activations

✖

Even though Comic-Con isn't happening in San Diego, a digital experience will be taking its place for fans around the world. Panels, exclusive, and plenty more will be revealed throughout this week and FX has announced what they'll be bringing to the "convention" including exclusive content, games and special virtual activations inspired by their hit series What We Do in the Shadows, DAVE, Cake and American Horror Story. Even though the event is entirely online, FX fans will still be able to win branded prizes just like they would have in person at San Diego Comic-Con International.

“We will miss attending the traditional event this year, but the silver lining is that with FX Unlocked we can engage with fans from across the country. We see this as an opportunity to forge an even stronger connection with our audience and make our shows part of this virtual celebration.” says Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions-Multi-Platform Marketing at FX Networks.

FX’s full line-up of digital experiences for Comic-Con at Home includes:

Test of Terror

In celebration of the nine seasons of American Horror Story, fans will dive into a unique gamified trivia experience. They will navigate their way through some fearful moments by testing their knowledge of the series and solving escape room-like mechanics.

A Chat with Dave & GaTa

Fans of DAVE have been pulled in by the authentic humor that springs up between Dave Burd, known by his stage name Lil Dicky, and his real-life hype man, GaTa. In an exclusive Q&A, fans will be able to see Dave and GaTa break down some of the best moments from the series and the inspiration from their lived experiences.

Guillermo’s Stakeout

Fans will be able to help Guillermo protect Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson from the werewolves and vampires trying to kill them in this single-player interactive game. Players will wield Guillermo’s stake and see how high they can score to be one of the best on the official leaderboard. Each day the top 50 scoring fans will win an exclusive deck of What We Do in the Shadows playing cards.

Piece of Cake with Jeron Braxton

A chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at Cake with an interactive workshop hosted by Jeron Braxton, creator of Daytime Noir. Participants will get hands-on experience learning how they can create their own art in partnership with Otis College of Art & Design, a national leader in art and design.

FX on Hulu Cosplay Gallery

Cosplay has always been an iconic part of the Comic-Con experience with fans showcasing their impressive craftsmanship with realistic and creative costumes of their favorite characters. FX is helping them keep the traditional alive with the first virtual FX on Hulu Cosplay Gallery. Fans can submit their costume photos, sketches or mockups inspired by their favorite FX originals (via Instagram) for the chance to see their costume grace the walls of the digital gallery.

Two FX shows, Archer and What We Do in the Shadows, will also have their own Comic-Con@Home panels, available for all fans to watch on Comic-Con’s YouTube Channel. Archer will kick off Friday, July 24 at 5 P.M. PT with What We Do in the Shadows taking place Saturday, July 25 at 5 P.M. PT

To check out all of FX’s digital experiences for Comic-Con@Home and to receive ongoing updates, visit FXSDCC.com.

