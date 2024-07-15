After trips to France and New York, The Walking Dead Universe returns to San Diego. AMC Networks announced that spinoffs The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol and The Walking Dead: Dead City will take the stage at San Diego Comic-Con‘s Hall H with stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in attendance. On the SDCC schedule are back-to-back panels moderated by Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick, new trailer drops, and an advanced screening of Daryl Dixon season 2 ahead of its September 29th premiere on AMC.

“Fans are at the heart of San Diego Comic-Con, and at the heart ofour programming franchises like The Walking Dead Universe and AnneRice’s Immortal Universe, so we are thrilled to once again be returningwith shows that have been embraced by passionate fans around the world,”said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMCNetworks. “This is a focal point moment for us every year, giving fansthe opportunity to engage with our talent, see what is coming andcelebrate the stories and characters they love. We’re thrilled to beback.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Walking Dead: Dead City panel will take place Friday, July 26th, at 1:45-2:45 p.m. inside Hall H, followed by The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol panel immediately afterward from 2:45-3:45 p.m. Panelists include Dead City stars and executive producers Cohan and Morgan, showrunner Eli Jorné, and cast members Gaius Charles and Željko Ivanek; from the Daryl/Carol spinoff, panelists include stars and executive producers Reedus and McBride, showrunner David Zabel, executive producer and director Greg Nicotero, and cast member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

The Walking Dead: Dead City Panel on Friday, July 26, 1:45-2:45pm, Hall H





Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan – The Walking Dead: Dead City _ Season 1, Episode 6 – Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows fan-favorite charactersMaggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travelinto a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland.The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have madeNew York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, andterror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan,Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As theirpaths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is morecomplicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Having recently wrapped production on Season 2, the panel willfeature an exclusive look at the new season, returning next year withpanelists including Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead UniverseScott M. Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer Eli Jorné, ExecutiveProducer and Star Cohan, Executive Producer and Star Morgan, Cast MemberGaius Charles and Cast Member Željko Ivanek. The panel will bemoderated by Chris Hardwick.



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol Panel on Friday, July 26, 2:45-3:45pm, Hall H



The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off,following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and CarolPeletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while shefights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay inFrance, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet (AnneCharrier)’s movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violentcollision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France’sfuture.

Panelists include Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer DavidZabel, Executive Producer and Director Greg Nicotero; ExecutiveProducer and Star Reedus, Executive Producer and Star McBride and CastMember Louis Puech Scigliuzzi. Moderated by Hardwick, the panel willdebut the official trailer for the new season returning Sunday,September 29 at 9pm ET on AMC and AMC+.

The panel will be followed by an advance Comic-Con screening of The WalkingDead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premiere on Friday, July 26th, at theRooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero from 7-9 p.m. PT.

Both Walking Dead panels follow the final season Snowpiercer panel (Friday, July 26th, 11:15am-12:30 p.m., Ballroom 20). Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Mike O’Malley, and executive producers Paul Zbyszewski and Christoph Schrewe will be on hand to present an exclusive advanced screening of an all-new episode of Snowpiercer season 4.

It was also announced the Anne Rice Immortal Universe series Anne Rice’s Interview with theVampire and Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will have a joint 75-minute panel (Saturday, July 27th, 5:00-6:15pm, Ballroom 20). Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, showrunnerand executive producer Rolin Jones, production designer MaraLePere-Schloop and cast members Sam Reid, Assad Zaman and DelaineyHayles will discuss season 2 and tease the upcoming Interview with the Vampire season 3. Johnson will stay on for the Mayfair Witches panel and be joined by showrunner Esta Spalding and castmembers Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, Ben Feldman andAlyssa Jirrels.

Stay tuned to ComicBook/TWD (and on Facebook for more TWD Universe coverage) and ComicBook.com’s SDCC hub for the latest news and updates out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.