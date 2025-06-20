Hulu Is Adding Two Beloved Sitcoms to Its Lineup This Summer

Hulu subscribers are going to get an awesome comedy boost over the next few weeks, as the streaming service prepares to add a couple of enormously popular sitcoms to its already loaded TV lineup. Earlier this week, Hulu released its monthly newsletter for July, which revealed that two TV hits are on their way to the streamer in the very near future.

First up is Community, the cult-favorite sitcom from Dan Harmon that has only grown in popularity since it went off the air. The series was available on Hulu a few years ago but recently has only been available on Peacock (with a couple seasons streaming free on Tubi). All six seasons of Community are going to be returning to Hulu’s lineup on July 3rd.

Near the end of the month, Hulu is getting all seven seasons of Mad About You, the romantic comedy series starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt. All seven seasons of the show’s original run are hitting Hulu on July 24th. Seven days later, as the month comes to a close, the Mad About You revival season from 2019 will also land on the service.

Unlike Community, Mad About You isn’t readily available on other streaming services at the moment, so Hulu will be the show’s exclusive streaming home when it lands next month.

What Else Is Coming to Hulu in July?

Community and Mad About You represent two of the major highlights of Hulu’s July 2025 lineup. That said, there are a ton of other movies and shows hitting the service next month, July 1st marking the biggest single day of new additions.

The start of next month will see Hulu add titles like Bridesmaids, Home Alone, Alita: Battle Angel, and dozens of others. You can check out the complete list below.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere

Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Adam (2009)

Alita: Battle Angel

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Call (2013)

Catch and Release

The Comedian

Country Strong

Daddy Day Camp

The Day After Tomorrow

Dear White People (2014)

Demolition

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Easy A

The Equalizer 3

Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)

Ford v Ferrari

Friends With Benefits

Fruitvale Station

Garden State

The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Honest Thief

The Internship

I Love You, Man

I Origins

I, Robot

I Saw the Light

King Arthur

Kingdom Come

Kingdom Of Heaven

The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mission To Mars

Pixels

The Pledge

Prometheus

Puss In Boots

Real Steel

Ruby Sparks

The Sandlot

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Sisters

Sugar

Sunshine (2007)

Tammy

Taxi (2004)

Ted

Ted 2

The Way Way Back

Wrath Of Man

