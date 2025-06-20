Hulu Is Adding Two Beloved Sitcoms to Its Lineup This Summer

Hulu subscribers are going to get an awesome comedy boost over the next few weeks, as the streaming service prepares to add a couple of enormously popular sitcoms to its already loaded TV lineup. Earlier this week, Hulu released its monthly newsletter for July, which revealed that two TV hits are on their way to the streamer in the very near future.
First up is Community, the cult-favorite sitcom from Dan Harmon that has only grown in popularity since it went off the air. The series was available on Hulu a few years ago but recently has only been available on Peacock (with a couple seasons streaming free on Tubi). All six seasons of Community are going to be returning to Hulu’s lineup on July 3rd.
Near the end of the month, Hulu is getting all seven seasons of Mad About You, the romantic comedy series starring Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt. All seven seasons of the show’s original run are hitting Hulu on July 24th. Seven days later, as the month comes to a close, the Mad About You revival season from 2019 will also land on the service.
Unlike Community, Mad About You isn’t readily available on other streaming services at the moment, so Hulu will be the show’s exclusive streaming home when it lands next month.
What Else Is Coming to Hulu in July?
Community and Mad About You represent two of the major highlights of Hulu’s July 2025 lineup. That said, there are a ton of other movies and shows hitting the service next month, July 1st marking the biggest single day of new additions.
The start of next month will see Hulu add titles like Bridesmaids, Home Alone, Alita: Battle Angel, and dozens of others. You can check out the complete list below.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion Premiere
Lies Hidden In My Garden: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Adam (2009)
Alita: Battle Angel
Bride Wars
Bridesmaids
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Call (2013)
Catch and Release
The Comedian
Country Strong
Daddy Day Camp
The Day After Tomorrow
Dear White People (2014)
Demolition
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Easy A
The Equalizer 3
Flight Of The Phoenix (2004)
Ford v Ferrari
Friends With Benefits
Fruitvale Station
Garden State
The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 3
Honest Thief
The Internship
I Love You, Man
I Origins
I, Robot
I Saw the Light
King Arthur
Kingdom Come
Kingdom Of Heaven
The League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Mission To Mars
Pixels
The Pledge
Prometheus
Puss In Boots
Real Steel
Ruby Sparks
The Sandlot
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Sisters
Sugar
Sunshine (2007)
Tammy
Taxi (2004)
Ted
Ted 2
The Way Way Back
Wrath Of Man
If you want to check out any of these shows or movies in July but don’t have a Hulu subscription, you can sign up for one here.